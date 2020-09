Coming Friday in the print edition of the Bladen Journal, we’ll have a full-page Larrell Murchison poster that commemorates his NFL debut this past Sunday.

Murchison is the product of East Bladen High School who has gone on to play for the Tennessee Titans. He went to Louisburg College and N.C. State after graduating from high school.

Readers will see this image and more from Sunday’s game, a Titans 33-30 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.