ACC: Hold the ‘Mayo’ on topsy-turvy slate

Hold the ‘Mayo.’

Originally billed as the Duke’s Mayo Classic, this weekend’s game between No. 7 Notre Dame and Wake Forest was first shifted from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium to the campus of the Demon Deacons. This week, it moved to Dec. 12 while the Fighting Irish handle quarantines from COVID-19.

The game wasn’t the only change. Campbell was to go to Wake Forest on Oct. 9 but will now play in Winston-Salem next Friday. The ACC Network will deliver the game at 7 p.m.

This weekend’s schedule was already changed by two other games. Duke is visiting Virginia and N.C. State is at No. 20 Virginia Tech. The Devils and Cavs were slated to play Nov. 14 and moved up, while the Wolfpack and Hokies were originally scheduled to open their seasons together on Sept. 12. All of the changes were caused by the coronavirus.

Virginia and Virginia Tech have yet to play.

Kickoff in Charlottesville is 4 p.m., with the ACC Network providing coverage, and in Blacksburg the teams will tangle at 8 p.m. also on the ACC Network.

No. 11 Carolina was unable to secure an opponent for this week and will have its second week off.

Elsewhere, Georgia Tech is at Syracuse at noon, No. 24 Louisville visits No. 21 Pittsburgh at noon, Boston College hosts Texas State at 6 p.m., and in ABC’s prime-time featured game at 7:30 p.m., Florida State treks to No. 12 Miami.

State is one of four unbeatens in the ACC early in this topsy-turvy go of a season. The Wolfpack clipped Wake Forest 45-42 last week and will encounter a Virginia Tech team that was not originally on the pre-virus schedule. This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2015.

The Hokies’ Justin Fuente has racked up 33 wins in four seasons, most by any coach to start his career in the school’s history. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby is the top returning tackler in the league and leads a defense that for the first time in more than two decades — since 1995 — won’t be coached by Bud Foster. Justin Hamilton, a program alum and former NFL player, is the new defensive coordinator.

Tech was picked fifth in the preseason poll, and State 11th. The Hokies are at Duke next weekend and Carolina on Oct. 10.

Last week’s offensive explosion was a heck of a start for new Wolfpack offensive coordinator Tim Beck. State ran for 270 yards primarily on the legs of Ricky Person Jr., Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston. Quarterback Bailey Hockman threw to nine receivers.

The Wolfpack piled up six sacks, including two by end Daniel Joseph. Sacks on consecutive snaps and a turnover sealed the final drive for Wake Forest.

Duke’s disappointing loss to Boston College in Wallace Wade Stadium gut-checks the Blue Devils. Head coach David Cutcliffe said despite the 0-2 start, Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II and Ben Frye have been a solid nucleus up front defensively.

He’s hopeful his team has more consistency and hunger when it takes the field in Scott Stadium.

The Blue Devils were picked 12th in the preseason poll and the Cavaliers were ninth.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.