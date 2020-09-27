ACC: Calendar turning to October with Wolfpack, Blue Devils already in a hole

N.C. State faced a team without 23 players, four coaches and lost by 21.

Duke expected a boost this year from heralded Clemson transfer quarterback Chase Brice but has played three times and is still looking for win No. 1.

As the calendar turns to October in this delayed football season, already there’s a couple of ACC teams in the hole. And the Wolfpack and Blue Devils aren’t alone.

Everybody has finally played, eight teams haven’t lost in the league, and Wake Forest, Louisville and Florida State are all 0-2 — just ahead of the 0-3 Blue Devils.

The Wolfpack’s Saturday night loss in Blacksburg to No. 20 Virginia Tech by a 45-24 margin was the second head-scratcher of the evening. How badly Florida State lost to No. 12 Miami — 52-10 — was first.

Elsewhere on the day, Duke was beaten in Virginia’s season-opener 38-20, No. 21 Pittsburgh clipped No. 24 Louisville 23-20 and Syracuse handled Georgia Tech 37-20. In a nonconference near-upset, Boston College kicked a field goal with three seconeds left to rally from 14 down and beat visiting Texas State 24-21.

No. 11 Carolina had another weekend off but is scheduled to return this week at Boston College. Elsewhere, N.C. State visits the suddely formidable Panthers in Pittsburgh, Duke hosts Virginia Tech and national No. 1 Clemson is back in action hosting Virginia. In a Friday game, Wake hosts Campbell.

The AP rankings are expected to change Sunday afternoon, when the AP poll’s restriction on teams needing to be playing is lifted. All 10 bowl division conferences in the past week or more have decided to play this fall; the SEC got going Saturday, and others are starting as late as November.

The Hokies’ missing personnel for coronavirus issues and injuries included defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and quarterback Hendon Hooker. And Quincy Patterson replaced injured quarterback Braxton Burmeister in the second quarter. All he did was engineer two touchdown drives before halftime for a 31-10 lead at intermission.

“I thought our guys continued to play hard, but we just did not do enough to give ourselves a chance to win,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren, whose team was missing three defensive starters.

The Hokies easily ruled all three phases against the Wolfpack, which started Bailey Hockman again but saw Devin Leary come in to throw for 165 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Isaiah Moore was a bright spot, with a sack and another tackle for loss among his nine stops.

State never forced a turnover.

Wolfpack safety Khalid Martin collided with teammate Tyler Baker-Williams while tackling Jalen Holston on a 12-yard run in the third quarter. The game was delayed 15 minutes and Martin was transported to a hospital. N.C. State said Saturday night he was alert and conscious.

Sunday, N.C. State said, “He’s being discharged with ‘no radiographic abnormalities.’”

Across the Commonwealth a bit in Charlottesville, Duke led 20-17 starting the fourth quarter facing a team in its season-opener for the third consecutive week. Before it was over, Brice had been pulled having thrown four interceptions.

He finished 16 for 36 for 246 yards with two touchdowns. But his offensive line combined with him to yield five sacks and he stayed under pressure throughout. Duke finished with seven turnovers a week after coughing up five. The Blue Devils are minus-9 for the season to go with 10 sacks.

“Without question, we’ve got to evaluate what we’re doing on offense, how we’re doing it and what’s happening there,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said.

Brennan Armstrong threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Lavel Davis Jr.

The Cavaliers would have opened the season against Georgia in Atlanta if not for the pandemic. Then VMI opted not to play this fall, and Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 issues forced another postponement. The Duke matchup, even in the revised ACC schedule, was originally set for November but moved up because of other postponements and available dates.

“We kind of had a feeling we were going to win,” said linebacker Zane Zandier, who led the Cavaliers with 15 tackles. “We just needed to make those plays to pull away.”

Miami’s biggest win over its rival from Tallahassee since 1976 included a 35-point halftime lead. D’Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Florida State was without head coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was home under quarantine.

Pitt allowed just 223 total yards, sacked Malik Cunningham seven times and picked him off three more. The Panthers’ Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes. Alex Kessman, who missed three kicks in a win over Syracuse, kicked field goals of 45, 41 and 42 yards, the last with 11:26 to go in the third quarter for a 23-17 lead.

