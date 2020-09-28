East Bladen one of 28 nationally with boys and girls soccer teams earning academic award

ELIZABETHTOWN — Their prowess on the field has risen to high levels.

East Bladen’s soccer players were pretty good in the classroom last year, too. All of them.

On Thursday the boys and girls programs were each recognized with the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches organization. The national recognition distinguished East Bladen as one of just 28 schools across the country to have both teams earn the honors.

United Soccer Coaches bestows the honors to both prep and collegiate programs. For high schools, there were 112 boys teams and 174 girls teams honored. Teams have to have all players on the roster hit the benchmark of 3.25 or better on a 4.0 scale to make the prep team.

In college, it is 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

East Bladen had a 3.90 cumulative grade-point-average for its girls soccer team and a 3.70 for the boys. The girls’ season lasted just two weeks before ending because of COVID-19. The boys team was Three Rivers Conference champion and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time.

