Eagles’ Evers honored with NCHSAA’s Adams award

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patty Evers, an athletics director and member of the 500 wins club as a coach, has earned one of the state’s most cherished honors.

At a Monday regional meeting, she was honored with the Charlie Adams Distringuished Service Award. This is the 11th year the awards have been presented by the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors. It is named for the state’s former executive director, who served in that role from 1984 until his retirement in 2010.

Recipients must have 10 years of work in an educational or athletic career, still be active, go above and beyond expectations for the position, and be supportive of NCHSAA activities.

Evers has won her conference’s top coaching honor 13 times. Her 80.6 winning percentage as a head coach of all games in 24 seasons includes a 73-42 record in five years at Tar Heel, and 458-86 in 19 years at East Bladen.

The Lady Eagles were 22-5 a year ago.

As the school’s AD, Evers leads a program that fields 15 boys and girls teams across 10 sports.

Evers has served on a number of boards, including a three-year term recently for the NCHSAA.

Adams died three years ago. He had been assistant executive director and supervisor of officials for about 17 years prior to taking the association’s top position. His leadership was considered visionary and came during times of great change in the organization, including going to a four-year cycle of reclassification, expanded playoffs, corporate partnerships, and establishment of an endowment fund to ensure that certain athletic opportunities would always be available.

