East Bladen 3rd, West Bladen 5th in conference Cup race

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was third and West Bladen fifth in the race for athletic supremacy in the Three Rivers Conference last year.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Wells Fargo Conference Cup winners were announced in September, some three months after the scheduled completion of the athletics year and six months after the last games were played. Because of COVID-19, the spring seasons only reached the two-week mark on March 13 before all sports were shut down in a temporary move that eventually became permanent.

The 2020-21 seasons have been delayed.

The Three Rivers is a nine-team assemblage of schools in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties, and includes 1-A members East Columbus and West Columbus along with 2-A East Bladen, West Bladen, Whiteville, St. Pauls, Red Springs, South Columbus and Fairmont.

Whiteville, with 62.3 points and four league titles, was the overall winner.

East Bladen ruled the boys soccer standings in the fall, the school’s lone league title. Girls basketball had a second-place finish.

West Bladen won the girls tennis championship. The girls basketball squad added a third-place tie.

After Whiteville in the standings was St. Pauls (56.8 points). Red Springs was fourth with 38 points. Sixth through ninth were South Columbus (30.5), Fairmont (28.5), East Columbus (20) and West Columbus (15.3).

Leagues determine their points systems. The competition is a companion to the state’s Wells Fargo Cup, which recognizes overall supremacy in each classification.

