Murchison’s team, the NFL Tennessee Titans, has virus outbreak

The NFL team that includes Elizabethtown’s Larrell Murchison has eight cases of the coronavirus being monitored within its organization.

Published reports Tuesday morning, two days after a win at Minnesota, say the Tennessee Titans will be working remotely today, per NFL protocols. The cases are among three players and five others. None were identified.

A person familiar with situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of health privacy regulations.

The Vikings released a statement saying they had not received any positive results from their testing after Sunday’s game against the Titans. They also said they followed NFL protocol by closing their facility immediately and are working to determine when they can reopen.

Tennessee, 3-0 for the first time since 2008, is scheduled to play at home Sunday against the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. They are two of the NFL’s last seven unbeatens. When the game can be played wasn’t immediately known.

Minnesota also suspended in-person activities Tuesday.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said.

This is the first outbreak for an NFL team.

Linebackers coach Shane Bowen did not travel with the Titans following a test result Saturday. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, their top draft pick out of Georgia, also has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 6.

Murchison has played in each of the last two games. The rookie is a product of East Bladen High School, Louisburg College and N.C. State.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.