Tar Heels ranked No. 8; Pack stuns Pitt

For the first time since a cup of coffee stop in 2015, Carolina football is in the nation’s top 10.

The Tar Heels ascended to No. 8 in the The Associated Press’ poll released Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after holding off Boston College 26-22 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The victory was secured with 45 seconds to play when safety Trey Morrison stepped in front of a potential tying 2-point conversion attempt and went 99 yards the other way.

The victory came a few hours after N.C. State shocked No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 behind four touchdown passes from Devin Leary. He had been penciled in as the starting quarterback for the opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 19, but instead was behind Bailey Hockman until the latter’s lackluster performance in a 21-point drubbing at Virginia Tech last week.

Elsewhere in the ACC on Saturday, Duke played its first home game and lost to the now No. 19 Hokies 38-31. No. 1 Clemson brushed aside Virginia 41-23 and Florida State rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Jacksonville State of the FCS ranks 41-24.

Friday night, Wake Forest drubbed FCS foe Campbell 66-14.

Carolina, Clemson, Miami and Virginia Tech are each 2-0 in the ACC and Notre Dame is 1-0. State and Pitt are each 2-1, with BC, Virginia and Georgia Tech all 1-1.

In the AP rankings, Clemson remained No. 1, Notre Dame No. 5, and Miami rose one spot to No. 7. The ACC’s five ranked teams is topped by the SEC (seven) and matched by the Big Ten.

Last time the Tar Heels were ranked so high, Larry Fedora was the coach and the program had knocked off No. 23 Pittsburgh to earn a Top 25 ranking with four weeks left in the 2015 season. The Tar Heels won out to rule the Coastal Division — the last team to win it undefeated in league play —and climbed to No. 8 before losing to No. 1 Clemson in the ACC championship.

They were 10th for their bowl game, a loss to Baylor that dropped them to 11-3 and a final spot of No. 15.

Carolina had not played since Sept. 12, when it crushed Syracuse 31-6. UNC Charlotte was unable to play the Tar Heels because of COVID-19 complications the next week, and last week had an open date. They have no Saturdays off through Thanksgiving.

Javonte Williams, the former standout at Wallace-Rose Hill, teamed with quarterback Sam Howell on a 41-yard scoring pass just before halftime. Williams, who has four touchdowns this season, ran for 57 yards and caught two passes for 56. Michael Carter ran for 121 yards on 16 rushes and Howell threw for 225 on 14 completions.

The game-deciding play in the final minute was set up by a missed Carolina field goal with less than six minutes to play and a 15-play march to the end zone by Boston College. The Tar Heels defended 22 snaps, but penalties were plentiful. In fact, quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed three passes into the end zone — only the last of which, a 6-yarder to C.J. Lewis, didn’t draw a yellow flag.

Jurkovec completed 37 of 56 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams’ catch-and-run with Howell’s pass lifted Carolina ahead 21-13 at intermission.

In Pittsburgh, redshirt sophomore Leary completed 28 passes for 336 yards, including scoring tosses of 6, 35, 25 and 13 yards. The last came with 23 seconds left and went to Emeka Emezie, capping a 12-play drive of 79 yards. Lexington junior Christopher Dunn kicked the extra point.

State had not beaten a ranked team since 2017. Pitt was looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2000.

Pitt’s defense, among the nation’s best statistically, was befuddled for 17 first-half points. Then Leary drove the Wolfpack 151 yards in the final two drives, the first having lifted State ahead 24-23 with 8:16 to go. Pitt had 13 penalties for 125 yards, the last marked off one play before Leary hit Emezie with the game-winner.

Emezie caught seven balls for 101 yards and two scores.

Leary wasn’t picked off in 44 attempts and was sacked just twice. Pitt’s stingy run defense delivered, holding State to 62 yards on 30 attempts.

Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 to play.

In Durham, Duke stuck with junior quarterback Chase Brice and he delivered 271 yards and a touchdown on 22 completions. The Blue Devils led 14-10 in the third quarter but touchdown runs twice by Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister and another by Khalil Herbert sent the Hokies ahead 31-21 with 9:58 to go.

Herbert rushed 20 times for 208 yards and returned three kickoffs for 150 yards, one going for 83. His team up just 31-28 late, he ran 60 yards to a score with 2:20 to go to create a 10-point cushion.

