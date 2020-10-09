ECU hits the road to South Florida

GREENVILLE — Central Florida was nationally ranked and fast.

Georgia State, on the other hand, was a good team that East Carolina felt it should have beat. And second-year head coach Mike Houston two days later was still disappointed.

“The sun has shown for the last two days. Nobody died,” he said at his Tuesday press conference. “We haven’t seen our families since Saturday night, so the coaches have been hard at work. The kids had a good Sunday. I’m excited about our matchup this week against South Florida. I’m looking forward to getting things corrected that we need to get corrected after the game against Georgia State Saturday. Disappointing to not be able to get the win down there against a very good team. I’m excited about the next matchup.”

The Pirates (0-2) play the Golden Bulls at Raymond James Stadium at 7 Saturday night.

ECU has wasted no time getting Houston’s recruiting class into the fires of battle. Fifteen players who suited up for high schools last fall have hit the field, including tight end Shane Calhoun, quarterback Mason Garcia, running backs Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell, wide receiver Taji Hudson, offensive linemen Jaquaez Powell and Walter Stribling, linebacker Teylor Jackson, defensive backs David Laney, Sean Tucker and Teagan Wilk, linebackers Xavier McIver and Elijah Morris, and defensive lineman Kareem Stinson. Punter Luke Larsen has also played.

Mitchell rushed for 66 yards in the opener. Morris had eight stops against Georgia State.

The trials and tribulations also include a dozen first-time starters thus far — Calhoun from the true frosh, plus left guard Avery Jones, tight end Jeremy Lewis, right tackle Bailey Malovic, right guard Nishad Strother, defensive tackles Rick D’Abreu and Hozey Haji-Badri, safeties Shawn Dourseau and Warren Saba, cornerback Malik Fleming, defensive end Immanuel Hickman, and linebacker Jireh Wilson.

“I do think there is a continuity factor. I think there is a youth factor,” Houston said of his offensive line.

South Florida has lost its only American Athletic Conference game and is 1-2 overall.

