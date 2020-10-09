No. 8 Tar Heels host No. 19 Hokies; in Death Valley, No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami

CHAPEL HILL — This is why Carolina brought back Mack Brown.

A Saturday in October, the Tar Heels nationally ranked and welcoming another Top 25 team. Only the mostly empty seats because of COVID-19 are spoiling an otherwise splendid afternoon planned in Kenan Stadium.

No. 19 Virginia Tech visits No. 8 Carolina at noon on Saturday, with ABC delivering the game to televisions nationwide. The Heels are back in the Top 10 for the first time since 2015, which is also the only time they’ve been there since Brown departed for Texas more than 20 years ago.

It’s a rematch of last year’s epic six-overtime thriller in Blacksburg, won by the Hokies 43-41. A few thousand fans will be allowed inside to watch.

And this won’t be the only headline grabber in the ACC. With four of the top eight teams in the country for the first time in league history, an even bigger showdown takes place in Death Valley when No. 1 Clemson welcomes No. 7 Miami at 7:30 p.m..

No. 5 Notre Dame hosts struggling Florida State at 7:30 p.m.

The league weekend begins tonight with Louisville at Georgia Tech. Also Saturday, N.C. State treks to Virginia at noon, Duke is at Syracuse at 12:30, and Pitt goes to Boston College at 4.

Virginia Tech, which had won 22-19 in Chapel Hill a year earlier by rallying from behind and benefitting from a fumble at the goal line, prevailed a year ago on Quincy Patterson’s conversion run. Both teams missed chances to win in earlier extra periods.

Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw for 38 touchdowns and was picked off just seven times a year ago. This year, he’s thrown three of each.

“Last year we had so many deep balls and we just could score so quickly,” Brown said. “And right now, people are backing off, and they’re making us hold the ball longer. We’ve … got to get the ball into people’s hands more quickly.”

Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert, coming off a 208-yard show at Duke, is the nation’s leading rusher and a dangerous kick returner.

Both teams have 2-0 records overall and in the ACC, and both have had schedule adjustments because of COVID-19.

N.C. State is 2-1 in the ACC and overall following last week’s rousing triumph at Pitt. The Wolfpack meets the Cavaliers for the first time since 2018, when it prevailed 35-21 in Raleigh. The teams don’t meet each year, and haven’t in Charlottesville in nine years. The Cavs last beat State at home in 2006.

Duke is in search of its first win following four defeats of varying levels. They meet an Orange team that is 1-2 in the ACC and overall. Syracuse romped in Durham a year ago, 49-6.

Clemson’s matchup with the Hurricanes will go a good ways toward determining a representative in the ACC championship game. The Tigers have won 32 straight ACC games, a league record. The last time two ACC teams met while in the Top 10, No. 1 Clemson humbled No. 7 Miami 38-3 for the league crown in 2017.

