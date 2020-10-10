CHAPEL HILL — Redemption doesn’t always have precise timing.

Michael Carter and No. 8 Carolina struck it just right.

Two years ago, he stood tall and answered every question after his fumble near the goal line swung the door open for Virginia Tech to win by three. On this afternoon, in front of fans for the first time this year, his electrifying fourth quarter bolt of 62 yards down the Carolina sideline helped seal a 56-45 triumph over the No. 19 Hokies.

“That was pretty much my fault,” Carter said Saturday of the loss.

And he was definitely a big reason why they won this time around.

“When you can have an offensive pass interference penalty, and then hand it to Michael Carter and he goes the distance …,” Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said of his team’s potential, noting the snap before when a touchdown was wiped out.

Carolina’s offense was a juggernaut, whether by land or air. Linemen Asim Richards, Joshua Ezeudu, Brian Anderson, Marcus McKethan, Jordan Tucker and tight end Garrett Walston dominated — 399 yards rushing, 257 passing — a Hokies’ front seven feeling the pressure of a young secondary behind it.

For the most part, Virginia Tech defended the back end with three of the five, and sometimes four, at no more experience than red-shirt sophomore.

Sam Howell & Co. carved them up.

Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns (16, 62) and Javonte Williams added another 169 with two scores (1, 19).

“Me and Vonte, we feed off each other,” Carter said. “If he breaks off a long one, I’ve got to get the next one. We compete all game, and it’s friendly. It’s a good environment to be in.”

Howell was 18-for-23 for 257 yards and three touchdowns, throwing 37 and 43 yards to Dyami Brown and 12 to Dazz Newsome. The latter had a 6-yard run that was more a long lateral pass from Howell as well.

“The offensive coaches did a good job of finding what we did the first two weeks, and fixing it to make us more consistent,” Brown said.

Neither team was at full strength, the Hokies before the game announcing 15 players would not be active.

The Tar Heels missed lineman Ray Vohasek, corner Storm Duck and nickel Ja’Qurious Conley starting defensively. The Hokies didn’t have free safety Divine Deablo and rover Keonta Jenkins starting on defense, or tackle Luke Tenuta on offense.

Howell, throwing multiple touchdown passes for the 15th time in 16 career games, easily riddled the patchwork secondary in a 21-point first-quarter explosion. Carolina led 35-14 at the break, and withstood Virginia Tech climbing within 42-37.

Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert, the nation’s leading rusher, was held to 45 yards through three quarters but darted 52 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter and finished with 138.

“We saw the offense that we can be, when you run the ball as well as we did today,” Brown said. “They ran it well, but we ran it better than they did.”

Next up for the Heels is a trip to Tallahassee, where Florida State is anything but the traditional powerhouse Seminoles. Carolina will be decidedly favored, anxious to flex more offensive muscle and ready to fix a few things defensively.

For all of Saturday’s big numbers, including 1,151 yards between ranked teams, there was one small numeral that stood out the most.

“There’ll be some fans not happy about the defense,” Brown said, “but I’ll tell them to be happy with the 3-0.”

After all, Saturday night’s winner between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami will be the only other ACC team that matches it.

