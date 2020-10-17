GREENVILLE — Xavier Smith was answering a question about his team’s camaraderie after East Carolina’s 27-23 loss to Navy in the American Athletic Conference on Saturday.

He said they surround each other, and then he paused searching for the right words.

“It’s hard,” the junior middle linebacker finally surmised. “Everyone loves each other.”

Moments earlier, an emotional Mike Houston said it quite bluntly.

“It was selfish, entitled, soft,” the second-year head coach assessed of what he inherited from Scottie Montgomery and his staff. “This bunch ain’t that. They’re about team and each other. They know how to compete, and they know how to work.”

Culture, of the football kind, has changed in Greenville. ECU’s 1-3 ledger is the bottom line, but certainly not a full reflection.

Coronavirus impacted the Pirates before Saturday’s tilt, with five players to include Holton Ahlers and running back Darius Pinnix among the missing. Houston said there was one positive test within the team; others were contact tracing.

“I really like my team,” Houston said opening an unexpected emotional postgame chat. “They’ve changed the program. You can’t see what I see every single day, and I’m telling you, that bunch fights. I’m proud of them, just the effort that they gave, the adversity they had all week, the way they compete — the way they trust us as coaches. It’s been so hard to get to this point. This team is going to get better every week.”

The Pirates lost to the Midshipmen 42-10 in Annapolis last year. Houston called it the most humiliating loss of his career.

“The way this team continues to respond this week and every week, it’s what we’re trying to do,” Houston said. “I’m very proud of this group.”

The Pirates gave up nearly 43 points a game in their eight losses a year ago. The trio of three-win seasons under Montgomery were worse — a dozen games allowing 50 points or more, five of them over 60.

If Houston’s program is to succeed in a league with offense aplenty, defense will lead the way. Before the season, he brought in former Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel colleague Blake Harrell to coordinate the defense fresh off leading Kennessaw State to the FCS playoffs’ second round.

“Coach Harrell has been going a great job,” Smith said. “There’s keys, and little things that we pick up on that help us out, to be aware of what’s coming. We’re coming into these games prepared.”

Make no mistake, Saturday’s success was helped by Navy’s inabilities. The Midshipmen have been sixth or better in the nation rushing the football each of the last 19 years. They entered Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium a mortal 41st, averaging 166 yards per game. Their 288 was more like the last two decades, but hardly insurmountable or with the same destructive force.

Nelson Smith’s success — 157 yards on 17 carries — came mostly by exploiting an alignment. But the 27-13 third quarter lead it helped generate was more problem than nail in the coffin, as would have been the case in previous years.

“We’ve been working on this a good bit, all throughout the summer and fall,” Houston said of the defense. “You can have a plan, but if they don’t go out and fight, the plan isn’t worth anything.”

Linebackers Smith, Aaron Ramseur and Bruce Bivens were up to the task of assignment football that Navy demands. Down linemen Chris Willis, Rick D’Abreu and Elijah Morris were neutralizing forces.

Smith (15) and D’Abreu (10) had career-highs in tackles. Willis added nine. Safety Warren Saba was tough in run support from the secondary.

“Tuesday, in a team meeting, they pull 10 players out,” Houston said of the coronavirus adversity. “You wonder how you’ll line up in practice. The kids never flinched — had a great practice Tuesday, great practice Wednesday.”

And when they gathered Saturday morning, confidence abounded.

“Positivity, belief, you hear coaches talk about the process, but that’s what it is,” Houston said. “They believe in the way we do things and they do things right.

“It’s not perfect yet, but it’s getting there. And it’s getting there fast.”

It should give the Pirates a chance in each of their final five games, including against AAC title-contending No. 8 Cincinnati and No. 17 SMU. This is, after all, no longer a selfish, entitled and soft bunch.

“If they believe in you and they’ll fight,” Houston said, “you’ve got a shot every Saturday.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.