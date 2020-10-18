Wilson’s 19 tackles, two interceptions lead surging defense

RALEIGH — Cary Angeline and Thayer Thomas had second-half touchdown catches to help N.C. State beat Duke 31-20 on Saturday despite losing starting quarterback Devin Leary to injury.

Angeline’s 4-yard scoring catch put the Wolfpack up for good late in the third quarter. Then Thomas added a highlight-reel grab early in the fourth, snagging a 9-yard pass with his right hand and pinning the ball to his helmet while being knocked out of the end zone.

N.C. State (4-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got another strong performance from its defense, which surrendered one offensive touchdown while coming up with a goal-line stand for the third straight week.

This time, N.C. State regrouped after a bumpy first half that included deficits of 10-0 and 17-7, as well as eight penalties for 106 yards. The Wolfpack cleaned up those mistakes to go ahead in the third, though that’s when Leary was carted off with an injury to his lower left leg.

“I think our confidence is really high,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “I think we handle adversity well. There isn’t any flinch.”

The Wolfpack picked off Chase Brice three times, the last coming after the Blue Devils had driven to the N.C. State 40-yard line with 6:06 left in a one-possession game. Two of those interceptions came from linebacker Payton Wilson, who had 19 tackles — the most by any Wolfpack player since 2012.

Brice threw for 190 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-5), who ran for just 129 yards a week after relying on a dominant ground game to beat Syracuse.

It was the first meeting in seven years between in-state neighbors separated by about 25 miles, and the game featured the teams each tallying a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half.

“I saw every position on our team fight and fight and fight,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “Obviously we were not perfect by any means, and that’s my job, to get us to that point.”

Cutcliffe said Brice “played fierce and competed with everything he had,” taking the blame for calls on last two interceptions by saying: “I’ve got to put him in better positions.”

Leary’s injury comes after he had won two straight road games since retaking his starting job lost due to missed preseason workouts from coronavirus contact tracing. He took a hard hit on a keeper from Duke’s Lummie Young IV — who was ejected for targeting — and Leary’s leg bent awkwardly beneath him with 55 seconds left in the third. He offered thumbs-up while being carted off, then later returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Doeren didn’t offer specifics on Leary’s injury, saying: “It doesn’t look like we’ll have him for a while.”

State visits Carolina this week. Duke is off and then welcomes UNC Charlotte on Oct. 31.