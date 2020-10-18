Murchison knows all about 5-0 starts; now his Tennessee Titans do as well

Starting a football season 5-0 hasn’t happened for the Tennessee Titans since 2008.

For rookie defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, it’s kind of old hat.

Murchison and the Titans rallied late to force overtime, then won 42-36 over the Houston Texas at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday. Hurt by COVID-19 absences since winning at Minnesota, the Titans have since beaten Buffalo last Tuesday and now their AFC South rivals five days later.

Next up is a test with undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday, a rescheduled game that would have been their Week 4 opponent.

Murchison is on a team that is starting 5-0 for the second time in three years, and fourth since his freshman year at Louisburg College.

The East Bladen High School product was a member of N.C. State’s 2018 and 2019 teams, and redshirted in 2017. The 2018 squad started 5-0 before losing at No. 3 Clemson; it finished 9-4. Murchison’s 2016 Louisburg team went 9-0, and his 2015 Hurricanes team was 7-1, losing only in the finale.

None of his three varsity Eagles teams, all of which went to the playoffs under the direction of head coach Robby Priest, ever started 5-0.

Murchison wasn’t credited with any tackles in Sunday’s game. For the season, he’s had two assissted tackles in four games; he was listed as inactive for the Monday night opener at Denver.

Tennessee didn’t trail until late in the third quarter. Derrick Henry answered that with a 94-yard touchdown run with 9:23 to go in the fourth quarter to put the hosts back in front 29-23. Two Texans touchdowns, the last inside the 2-minute warning, forced the Titans to drive 76 yards for the tying touchdown behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill threw 6 yards to A.J. Brown for the score with four seconds left and Stephen Gostkowski’s kick sent the game into overtime. There, Henry took a screen pass 53 yards to set up his 5-yard game-winning touchdown run. Henry ran for 212 yards, and Tannehill threw for 364 and four touchdowns.

