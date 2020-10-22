CHAPEL HILL — Red team. Blue team.

On Saturday at high noon, State and Carolina will duel once more in a football rivalry dominated in wins by the Tar Heels but certainly with moments plentiful for both sides. That they will come in ranked Nos. 23 and 14 in the country, respectively, adds rarity to the enticement.

It’s been 27 years since both were ranked when they met, and it only happened in 1979 before that. Sure, there was internet in its infancy in 1993, but there sure weren’t any iPhones, Twitter or the many other things that a crowd of 50,500 — if we had that — could use to launch this into some kind of viral phenomena.

That 1979 game should stand out for a number of reasons. No. 19 Carolina won it 35-21 over the No. 15 Wolfpack, back when only 20 teams were ranked. And it most certainly cost the ACC champions a bowl bid — you read that right, State was league kingpin at 5-1 and 7-4 overall yet didn’t get a spot in the 15 bowls.

Carolina, a fifth-place 3-3 in the seven-team ACC, was 7-3-1 overall in the regular season and not only went to a bowl but took on No. 14 Michigan in the Gator. And won, 17-15.

After Oct. 6, the Heels lost three and tied one in their final seven, beating only the sixth- and seventh-place teams in Virginia and Duke, respectively, other than State. Junior running back Amos Lawrence, Famous Amos they called him, was Carolina’s answer to State’s recently departed Ted Brown.

Lawrence and the Tar Heels would capture the ACC title the next season, and neither has won the league crown since.

Four decades without a champion. The series, however, has an impressive roll call of great games.

In 1986, State stopped a two-point conversion in Chapel Hill to win 35-34. In 1990, there was one second on the clock for Damon Hartman to kick a 56-yard field goal.

Russell Wilson threw four TD passes in this game in 2009. His 2-yard “Hail Mary” the next year was a sight to behold.

You’ll remember Wilson as the quarterback who also played baseball, so the football coach said he should choose or go play somewhere else for his senior season. On, Wisconsin. And now among the NFL’s best in Seattle.

Carolina preserved a 1999 victory with Errol Hood’s tackle at the 1-yard-line. Five years later, State’s T.A. McClendon fumbled at nearly the same spot for a Carolina win. And if that was the series’ most defining play of the technology age, it was arguably overcome in 2012 when Giovani Bernard raced down the State sideline with a punt return of 74 yards in the final 30 seconds of what had been a tie game.

Electrifying finish was defined that day.

Saturday will be fun. Both teams have an ACC loss, and neither is considered the power to overtake nationally top-ranked Clemson. Much less No. 3 Notre Dame.

But this year’s league title game will take the two teams with the best winning percentage. None of that division stuff. And who knows if everyone will get their 10 league games in. So neither can afford another loss.

State is kind of back where it started the season, with no Devin Leary at quarterback. Yet, Carolina is figuring how its defense around future NFL linebacker Chazz Surratt can quit hemoraging points.

Whatever we think is the key, just go ahead and figure something else. Upsets happen in this series, and games don’t always end in ties or overtime when it seems obvious in the final minute they should.

It’s State-Carolina. Red versus the blue.

A classic waiting to happen.

Alan Wooten