TULSA, Okla. — A fumble was overturned by replay and a fourth-down catch appeared to hit the ground, both as East Carolina defended Tulsa’s last drive.

The Golden Hurricane went 75 yards in 11 plays to score with 29 seconds left Friday night, with T.K. Wilkerson scoring on a 1-yard run to deal the Pirates a 34-30 setback. On Saturday, the American Athletic Conference issued a statement saying the overturned fumble call was incorrect.

Holton Ahlers, the ECU quarterback who missed the Navy game two weeks ago in COVID-19 protocol, was magnificent in his return but was unable to complete his final two passes into the end zone after Wilkerson’s score.

The Pirates led 17-3 at intermission and were deadlocked 20-20 through three quarters. Jake Verity’s third field goal gave ECU one fourth-quarter lead, and Ahlers’ scoring toss to Tyler Snead gave them a second one. Zack Smith’s TD pass to JuanCarlos Santana wiped out the first one.

Keaton Mitchell’s 36-yard kickoff return gave ECU its final chance starting at the Tulsa 44. Ahlers moved the Pirates to the 29 and took two shots into the end zone, the second nearly completed to C.J. Johnson.

ECU head coach Mike Houston was asked about the fourth-quarter calls that didn’t go his team’s way. He chose words carefully and respectfully, centered on his team.

“The pass interference call is a judgment call on fourth down,” Houston said. “You usually don’t see that call on fourth down, so it must have been something pretty blatant. The fumble that was ruled a fumble on the field, it must have been very obvious because usually you would not overturn that late in a ballgame like that unless it was just obvious that the arm was down before it came out.

“The last pass, the video they showed on the Jumbotron, shows the ball bouncing. You can clearly see it hit the ground before, or even as he’s making the catch. The ball is on the ground. I don’t understand how it got ruled a catch. I’m not the replay official. I just know what I saw on the Jumbotron, on the video, we all saw it. Our kids were absolutely devastated.”

Asked what he told his team afterward, Houston said he’s coached almost 200 games in his lifetime, including more than 100 in college.

“What do you tell them?” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life.

“Our kids kept on playing, kept on coming back. I preach to them if you do right, consistently day in and day out, good things are going ot happen to you. And they’re looking at me sideways right now. They did the things they had to do to win the ballgame.”

Asked if it was his toughest loss in his coaching career, Houston said, “It’s one I sure don’t understand. I don’t know what to say to my kids right now. I’ve never had that.”

Ahlers completed 38 of 50 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns for East Carolina (1-4, 1-3 American). Rahjai Harris rushed for 118 yards, his third straight game over 100, and Snead caught 16 passes for 108 yards and a TD. Audie Omotosho caught a career-high seven passes for 76 yards.

Smith was 19-of-37 passing for 253 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Tulsa (3-1, 3-0 American). Wilkerson had 89 yards rushing and two scores. Keylon Stokes caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Santana added 88 receiving yards and a score.