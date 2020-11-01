Fisher-Smith blocks two punts, leads Blue Devils to 53-19 win

DURHAM — Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked two punts and Duke used short scoring drives to beat UNC Charlotte 53-19 on Saturday night.

Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson each rushed for more than 100 yards and scored touchdown runs. Durant ran for 104, Jackson for 101, and Chase Brice completed 8 of 14 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Duke (2-5) didn’t need more than eight plays on its scoring drives, and five were four or fewer. Because of Duke’s quick strikes, the Blue Devils had the ball for only 17 minutes, 33 seconds compared to Charlotte’s 42:27.

“That helps in any situation,” Brice said of the convenient field position created by special teams. “That helps put the ball in the end zone.”

Coach David Cutcliffe said Duke worked really hard in the red zone during last week’s open date. The Blue Devils were 7-for-7 there against the 49ers.

Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds was 18-for-34 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson ran 65 yards on the second snap of the game for a touchdown. The Blue Devils extended the lead at the 6:10 mark of the first quarter on Durant’s 3-yard run, with Duke needing to go only 31 yards following a blocked punt.

“I think Duke executed very well and got after us,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said. “… We have to understand why this game got away from us like it did.”

Per coronavirus-related restrictions on Duke’s campus, there were no fans in attendance.

Just like he did in the game against N.C. State, Fisher-Smith blocked a punt in the first quarter. He added another in the third quarter and recovered it. Duke scored a touchdown on the next play.

“He’s a unique young man,” Cutcliffe said, pointing out that Blue Devils seek to excel in special teams. “Anything to gain a winning edge.”

Duke hosts rival Carolina on Saturday.