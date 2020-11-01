CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two weeks earlier, Carolina was ranked No. 5 in the country going to Tallahassee, Florida.

Two three-point losses later, including 44-41 at Virginia on Saturday night, the No. 15 Tar Heels are struggling to remain in the AP Top 25 and have become a longshot to reach the ACC championship game. The Cavaliers sealed their upset — and kept Mack Brown stymied against them, just as he is against his alma mater Florida State — with a 15-play drive in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal and 10-point lead with 4:07 to play.

“When you can’t stop the run and you can’t consistently run the ball, you’re not going to win many games,” Brown said. “The offense hung in there, obviously scored enough points to win but we didn’t stop the run, we had two turnovers, we had a quarterback fumble that led to points so we didn’t step up with sudden-change defense very well.”

Carolina (4-2, 4-2 ACC) was unbeaten and benefitting from Big Ten and Pac-12 teams yet to play when it visited struggling Florida State on Oct. 17. The Tar Heels lost 31-28 despite a frantic comeback from down 31-7. Saturday, the Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4) scored 28 unanswered points to put the Heels in a 41-20 hole with 5:34 to go in the third quarter.

Brown is 0-10 against the Seminoles, 3-9 against Virginia. Carolina, which hosts unbeaten Notre Dame on Thanksgiving Friday and doesn’t play No. 1 Clemson, will now need help to have one of the two highest winning percentages and reach the ACC title game.

With a late rally, sophomore Sam Howell finished 23 for 28 for 443 yards. Dyami Brown caught 11 passes for 240 yards. The pair hooked up for three of Howell’s four touchdown passes, covering 54, 10 and 13 yards, the last two with 51 seconds left in the third quarter and then with 13:09 left in the game.

Last year, as a sophomore, Brown had six receptions for 202 yards and three TDs against the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong was 12 for 22 for 208 yards and ran for 66 yards as the Cavaliers piled up 210 yards on the ground while limiting the Tar Heels, who arrived averaging 249 rushing yards, to 93. Virginia sacked Howell five times, four by Charles Snowden.

“They’re so explosive and you’re never really safe the way they throw the ball,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his team’s clock-eating drive. “We wanted to score, but we wanted to take as long as possible.”

The drive reached the Tar Heels’ 10 before a third-down sack forced Virginia to settle for Brian Delaney’s 35-yard field goal.

Armstrong’s scoring passes were to Shane Simpson for 71 yards, Ra’Shaun Henry for 18 and Tony Poljan for 17.

Javonte Williams’ 3-yard run with 2:51 to play got the Heels within three. Virginia ran a fake punt on fourth-and-4 from its 41, gaining 6 yards to exhaust the clock.

“If you don’t get that, they’re in a great position and it’s probably a game-winner, or a game-loser,” Mendenhall said of calling the fake.

The Cavaliers used two gifts to grab a 27-20 lead 1:14 before halftime. Armstrong was sacked for a 7-yard loss, but a personal foul against Trey Morrison kept the drive alive. The Cavaliers eventually punted, but Rontavius Groves muffed the punt and long snapper Tucker Finkelston recovered at the 20. Three plays later, Thompson ran it in.

The Cavaliers, who allowed a touchdown on the second play at Miami last week, waited twice as long this time. After Howell hit Garrett Walston for 15 yards on third-and-4, he connected with Brown behind De’Vante Cross for 54 yards and a 7-0 lead after just 1:25.

North Carolina had another drive that took even less time when Howell, on the first play after a fair catch at the 24, hit Khafre Brown on a slant and Brown went 76 yards for a TD.

The Tar Heels almost pulled even before halftime. After passes of 36 yards to Brown and 29 yards to Dazz Newsome, a pass interference call against Antonio Clary moved the ball to the 2. North Carolina tried a lateral to Newsome, who bobbled the ball. In the ensuing scramble to recover the loose ball, time ran out on the half.

“It was a play we really like based on what they do down there,” Howell said. “I should have taken some off it. I threw a hard ball at him and a little bit behind him. I’ve just got to give him a catchable ball.”

Carolina visits Duke on Saturday.