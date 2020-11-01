CHAPEL HILL — Carolina’s roller coaster ride in the AP Top 25, for now, is done.

The Tar Heels lost 44-41 at Virginia on Saturday, two weeks after falling 31-28 at Florida State. In both games, Carolina trailed big before rallying late to give itself a chance — 31-7 in the first half at Tallahassee and 41-20 late in the third quarter at Charlottesville.

The new poll released Sunday afternoon did not include Mack Brown’s club for the first time this year.

The ACC is represented by No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 11 Miami. The Tigers played without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and nipped Boston College on Saturday, and a day later their margin over No. 2 Alabama had shrunk to just 33-29 in first-place votes — a loss of 19 from a week ago.

Clemson visits Notre Dame this week, and is not expected to have Lawrence again as he moves through COVID-19 protocols.

Carolina was 18th in the preseason Top 25 that included teams throughout the country. When the season began, some leagues were not playing and AP voters were prevented from including them. That helped send the Tar Heels high with little on their resume.

As the major conferences gradually returned, their schools slowly crept back in and up the poll. The Mid-American and Pac-12 are the last of the 10 major conferences to return to action, each this week.

Carolina went from 18th to 12th with a win over Syracuse, then had two weeks off — one for UNC Charlotte’s COVID-19 troubles, another for an open date. Carolina jumped to No. 8 following a win at Boston College, and moved to No. 5 the next week after beating Virginia Tech 56-45 to go 3-0.

Then came the trip to Florida State.

Since beating the Orange 31-6, the Heels have given up 22, 45, 28, 21 and 44 points. Carolina is at Duke on Saturday at noon.

Still to play on the ACC schedule are Wake Forest at home Nov. 14, Notre Dame at home on Thanksgiving Friday, and at Miami on Dec. 5. Carolina finishes the regular season with Western Carolina on Dec. 11 at home.

Ohio State remained No. 3 and Georgia No. 5.

In addition to Clemson, the Carolinas and Virginia are represented by No. 15 Coastal Carolina and No. 25 Liberty.

