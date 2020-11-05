GREENVILLE — Losing once was bad enough.

Not letting the defeat cause another was the immediate message for East Carolina as it turned attention this week to Saturday’s home contest with Tulane. The truncated schedule left the Pirates with just four home games, and only one on Thanksgiving weekend will remain after the Green Wave visit for a noon kickoff.

ECU is coming off a loss in which the American Athletic Conference office issued a mea cupla for the officiating in last Friday’s 34-30 setback at Tulsa. The Pirates should have been given possession for a fumble recovery with less than two minutes to play and ahead by three; instead, the Golden Hurricane continued to drive for a go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left.

“I wish I could change it, but we can’t go back,” second-year head coach Mike Houston said. “I’m sure the officials wish they could go back. Life is not fair. That’s it. It’s how you respond to adversity. That’s why I talked to them Saturday on Zoom chats. I wanted to connect with them. I was hurting for them because I see how much they are putting into this every day.

“We talked on Sunday that you can’t let one loss beat you twice. You have to move on from it and get ready for Tulane because that is a very, very good football team. We have to play our best this Saturday to have a shot. You acknowledge what happened because you can’t ignore it.”

The Pirates (1-4, 1-3 AAC) have arguably shown better than the record indicates. In addition to the controversial loss, ECU was nipped 27-23 at home by Navy three weeks ago. The Midshipmen had run all over the Pirates last year in Annapolis, an outcome Houston called one of the worst of his coaching career.

ECU is improved but remains challenged defensively, having given up 51 points to Central Florida, 49 to Georgia State and 44 to South Florida. The Green Wave (3-4, 1-4 AAC) hasn’t scored fewer than 24 in any outing.

The teams’ common opponents include Navy (Tulane lost 27-24) and Central Florida (Tulane lost 51-34, ECU lost 51-28). In the AAC, both teams are ahead of only 0-4 South Florida.

Rahjai Harris, a freshman, is bidding Saturday to become the first Pirates running back since Leonard Henry in 2001 to rush for 100 or more yards in four straight games. He’s provided a strong complement to junior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has thrown for 6,175 yards and 42 touchdowns in his career. Ahlers has also rushed for 1,033 yards and another 12 touchdowns and his absence for COVID-19 protocols against Navy was a mitigating factor in the defeat.

“I think they responded as good as I could ask them to,” Houston said of his team. “Are they pissed off about it? Yes, we all are. There isn’t anything you can do about it. You’re mad about it. It’s not right. It should have been a different outcome. They earned the right to win Friday night. That is what I preach — you earn the right to win the game and they did that. Despite the circumstances, they continued to fight and respond. They never hung their heads and had a shot on the last play of the game.

“I continue to be impressed with the guys we have on the field and encouraged with the way they respond.”