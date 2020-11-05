RALEIGH — For the last half a decade, it’s been Clemson and everybody else.

Saturday in the ACC won’t be any different, other than Notre Dame is making a historic one-time season appearance in the league and the two football powers will be colliding. So far, they’re the only bonafide competition to the league kingpin.

The No. 1 Tigers are depleted and not making excuses while the No. 4 Irish have them at home and a chance to reshape the trajectory of the college football playoffs. The teams kick off in South Bend, Indiana, at 7:30 p.m.

The spotlight weekend for the league starts Friday night when No. 11 Miami visits N.C. State. The rest of the league schedule sends Carolina to Duke, Boston College to Syracuse and Pitt to Florida State. Louisville at Virginia has been postponed a week because of COVID-19 issues for the Cardinals. Nationally 25th-ranked Liberty is at Virginia Tech in a nonconference game.

The Hurricanes (5-1, 4-1 ACC) visit Carter-Finley Stadium looking to avoid stubbing its toe. They join the Tigers and Irish as the only league teams with fewer than two losses in a season when the league title game will pit the two teams with best league records by percentage, rather than the traditional division format.

Miami has lost to Clemson and won’t play Notre Dame. Clemson is the only one of the trio without a majority of teams left on the league schedule with winning records.

• Clemson: at Florida State (2-4, 1-4 ACC), Pitt (3-4, 2-4 ACC), Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC).

• Notre Dame: at Boston College (4-3, 3-3 ACC), at Carolina (4-2, 4-2 ACC), Syracuse (1-6, 1-5 ACC), at Wake Forest (4-2, 3-2 ACC).

• Miami: at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4 ACC), at Wake Forest, Carolina.

The Wolfpack under eighth-year head coach Dave Doeren has been significantly better when its quarterback situation was settled. But this year, it’s been a revolving door. That’ll be a definite advantage for the Hurricanes.

Devin Leary was declared the starter before the opener against Wake but didn’t because of missed practice time while in COVID-19 protocols. Bailey Hockman did start but struggled and was replaced by Leary at Virginia Tech. He enjoyed rousing success until an injury requiring surgery, bringing Hockman back on for the Carolina game.

When he again didn’t perform well, true freshman Ben Finley — brother of former State quarterback standout Ryan Finley — came on in relief. Only to give way back to Hockman before the game ended. Last week was an open date.

And this week? Hockman is listed first on the depth chart, but as seen the first game of the season, that may not matter.

“We’re excited for Bailey,” Doeren said. “Ben will continue to develop and get reps and I’m glad we were able to get him some game reps, but it’s Bailey’s opportunity.”

Finley took 33 snaps against the Tar Heels.

Carolina rose to fifth in the country before all 10 major conferences began playing. Now they’re needing help to get back into the ACC title game picture and make their date with the Irish mean a little more on their side.

“For some reason when we lose, we dig ourselves in a hole in the second quarter and then have to fight back out of it the third and fourth quarter,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “So we’ve got to quit doing that. When it starts rolling sometimes in the second quarter, we just shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Blue Devils are not in one of their better seasons under head coach David Cutcliffe. He’s taken a moribund program and injected new life, but this year is back to survival mode rather than winning more than they lose. The Blue Devils lost five straight to open the season — by two TDs at Notre Dame, by seven to Virginia Tech among them — and have only beaten woeful Syracuse and UNC Charlotte.

“This team is maturing,” Cutcliffe said. “There is a lot of youth. We’re learning how to practice better. We’re learning that it does pay off, you’re reaping the benefits of this.

“It’s November. It is time. They do remember in college football what you do in November. This is where you should be playing your best football.”

In the big one at South Bend, Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC) goes without All-American quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence for the second straight week. He’s still recovering from COVID-19. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei brought the Tigers from 18 back against Boston College last weekend with 342 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Clemson will also be without defensive end Xavier Thomas in the first half due to an ejection for targeting last week. Also out with injuries are starters Tyler Davis (defensive tackle), James Skalski (middle linebacker) and Mike Jones Jr. (sam/nickel linebacker).

The Clemson-Notre Dame matchup is the sixth ACC contest between teams ranked in the top five. The last one coming in 2016 when No. 5 Clemson and Deshaun Watson defeated No. 3 Louisville and Lamar Jackson 42-36.

