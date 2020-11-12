Pack hosts struggling Florida State; Carolina welcomes Wake Forest

RALEIGH — Once upon a time, seeing Florida State coming on the schedule was bad news.

Not so in 2020.

N.C. State welcomes the Seminoles on Saturday night at 7:30 seeking to add its fifth victory in eight games and snap a two-game skid. Carolina is also home Saturday, hosting Wake Forest in a Big Four matchup at noon.

The rest of the league offerings are enticed only by No. 2 Notre Dame’s visit to Boston College — the same road trip it had 27 years ago after knocking off No. 1 Florida State in South Bend. The Irish beat previously No. 1-ranked Clemson there last weekend.

The No. 4 Tigers are idle and have Florida State next week. Elsewhere, Virginia hosts Louisville. Georgia Tech was to welcome Pittsburgh but that game has been postponed to Dec. 12 because of the coronavirus.

The Wolfpack has struggled to get going at quarterback, thought it had found its leader in Devin Leary, then lost him to injury. Bailey Hockman was having his finest game of the season last weekend — keeping true freshman Ben Finley on the bench — until the offense generated nothing in the fourth quarter other than Chris Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play.

Miami took advantage, rallying from 10 down to win 44-41. The Hurricanes clinched it with an interception of Hockman, the game’s only turnover, with less than three minutes to play.

Hockman transferred to State after starting his career at Florida State, then going on to Hutchinson Community College for a season. He threw for 248 yards and two scores last week, and also caught pass for a touchdown to open the game.

“He didn’t sit there and wait,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “He made quick decisions. … And I think just having the success and seeing his guys make those plays for him is just going to lead to more success for him.”

Hockman was recruited by Jimbo Fisher, who left after his first season for Texas A&M.

The Seminoles are 1-5 in the ACC, 2-5 overall, and still have Clemson, Virginia and a trip to Duke.

Florida State this week announced three veterans won’t be available the rest of the year. All-American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was injured recently and has decided not to play any more, instead concentrating on the NFL Draft; receiver Tamorrion Terry is no longer with the program; and quarterback James Blackman has decided to transfer after graduation.

Terry, the leading receiver, has had health issues and before the season opener lost his grandmother.

The Seminoles were dealt a 41-17 loss by Pittsburgh last weekend.

The Demon Deacons bring a 4-2 ledger into the matchup with 5-2 Carolina. All of the Tar Heels’ games have been in the ACC; Wake is 3-2 in the league with tests remaining at Duke, home with No. 9 Miami, at Louisville and home with Notre Dame.

It’s the first time since 2011 and 2012 that the programs have met. They played last year in a nonconference game, the first in ACC history for two league members.

