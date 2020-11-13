Pirates at No. 7 Bearcats tonight

GREENVILLE — East Carolina won’t get a bigger challenge this year.

The Pirates travel tonight to face nationally seventh-ranked Cincinnati, trying to derail the Bearcats’ outside hopes of getting into the College Football Playoffs. ECU is coming off one of its tougher performances of the season, a 38-21 humbling delivered by Tulane in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium last weekend.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, are rolling. Cincinnati’s closest outcome has been a 24-10 win over then-No. 22 Army on Sept. 26.

Since then, it’s been 28-7 over South Florida, 42-13 in a showdown at No. 16 SMU, 49-10 over a good Memphis team, and 38-10 over Houston.

It’s the final home game in Nippert Stadium as well.

Only Tulsa remains unbeaten in American Athletic Conference action. Cincinnati visits the Golden Hurricane to close the season on Dec. 5 in what could be back-to-back games; the league’s top two teams play in the league title game.

ECU will be trying to break a three-game losing streak. The Pirates are at Temple next weekend before hosting SMU on Thanksgiving Saturday to close the season.

