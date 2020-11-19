Lady Knights 2-0 after dismantling Red Springs

Roll to second win in as many nights, sweeping Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — At an early timeout, Gaye Davis smiled and gently nudged a palm on the forehead of Sidnee Walters.

The senior smiled, acknowledged the encouragement from the 10th-year head coach, and then did what she does best. She was better than anyone else at the net, had point-winning spikes even when away from it, and executed a steady nothing-fancy service game.

Her sparkling performance in the second set sparked West Bladen past Red Springs 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 on Tuesday afternoon in Ammons Gym. She finished the evening with 13 kills and only one miss off the service line.

The Lady Knights won their second nonconference outing against a Three Rivers Conference foe in as many evenings. West Bladen won the junior varsity opener 25-17, 25-18 to also reach 2-0. Next up is rival East Bladen in a nonconference clash Monday.

Red Springs was in its season opener.

“We were just trying to push through,” Walters said of the second set. “Every point matters. Everybody has to do their part.”

Several ties and lead changes in the opening set led to West Bladen breaking serve to lead 22-21. Red Springs failed to return Ashlyn Cox’s next serve, and the senior followed by rifling in two winners to end it.

In the second set, wherever Walters was at, so seemed to be the West Bladen points. Cox, with 21 sets, positioned her repeatedly and the Lady Red Devils were never tied or led.

An early spree with sophomore Emily Young serving was punctuated by a Walters kill for a 13-6 lead. Walters later served up three more points to push the advantage to 19-9. Senior Amelia Brisson’s strong serves were not returned for the last two points.

“The adrenaline was there, it was so close in the first,” Cox said of the second set. “We didn’t want to do more than three.”

She said the team is working on its communication, and sans a few hiccups early, that was improving as the match was progressing.

West Bladen trailed 5-2 in the final set but scored five of the next six points, and was tied only twice more and never trailed again. Senior Shelby Pharr served up three points in a row to pad the lead to 15-11 midway through. Sophomore Whitney McLean’s spike punctuated another spurt to a 20-15 edge. Cox served up the final eight points in succession.

“It’s a bunch of new people,” Walters said of her team posting two wins in two days. “We’ve not practiced long together, but we work well together. The chemistry is there.”

And that made for a small, but nice, surprise.

“The first game, we actually worked well together,” she said.

Walters, Cox, Brisson and Alyssa Suggs are the senior group mixing with junior Caroline Brisson and the quartet of sophomores Young, McLean, Catherine Dowless and Lydia Villagomez.

“We played well,” Davis said. “We’ve got a lot of sophomores who are putting in the time and doing good. We served better tonight.”

The coronavirus pandemic limited attendance to 25, and there might have been less. The usual screams were muffled a bit by the masks everyone is required to wear. But the play, including the guests’ executing fundamentals, was normal.

And then there was the steely leadership by example of Walters and Cox.

“She was all over the court,” Davis said of Walters. “She knew where the ball was supposed to go.”

