GREENVILLE — East Carolina tries to snap a four-game skid on Saturday when it visits Temple.

Pirates’ head coach Mike Houston, in his second season, recognizes the personnel changes the Owls have had this season. It’s led to a year of ups and downs, much like his own squad has trudged through.

“None of us have had our full rosters for a single game this year,” Houston said. “We’ve all had multiple players out each week. That’s part of 2020. We are all frustrated but at least we are getting to play.”

The Owls and Pirates have identical 1-5 records in the American Athletic Conference.

Both teams beat South Florida, the only team behind them in the standings. Both teams have lost to Central Florida, Navy and Tulane. The Owls also lost to Memphis and SMU. ECU has also lost to Tulsa and Cincinnati. The Pirates lost to Georgia State in a nonconference game.

Temple trailed Central Florida 38-3 after three quarters last week on the way to a 38-13 setback. Quarterback Anthony Russo was out for the second straight game with a shoulder injury and Re-al Mitchell made his first start, going 10-for-23 for 107 yards. Freshman Matt Duncan is expected to start Saturday.

“We’re recruited his brother when I was at JMU so I’m familiar with the family,” Houston said. “He was certainly a talent player coming out of high school. He runs well. Lefty, strong arm and very accurate.

“They will have him ready to play at a high level.”

Tayvon Ruley ran for 90 yards last week. Jadan Blue is the Owls’ top receiving threat.

Freshman running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris continue to be a bright spot for the Pirates. Mitchell lugged 17 carries against No. 7 Cincinnati last week, gaining 124 yards; Harris had 84 yards and a touchdown.

Harris is fourth in the league with nearly 80 yards per game. Junior quarterback Holton Ahlers throws for 240 a game but was limited to 87 last week.

