ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen delivered rookie head coach Jordan Raynor her first varsity win Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles thundered past visiting East Columbus 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-7 in a nonconference clash of teams in the Three Rivers Conference. Raynor, with plenty of experience coaching soccer and softball at Clarkton School of Discovery, took over the program this year in part because the coronavirus had idled the middle school sports until at least after the first of the year.

Sophomore Acee Campbell was credited with 26 kills, five blocks and 31 assists to lead the hosts against the Lady Gators. Seniors Cheylee Mathis and Sara Gargala added seven kills each; Mathis had 10 blocks and 10 assists, and Gargala had six and eight, respectively.

Campbell was 20-for-20 off the service line and senior Kayleigh Raynor 16-for-16. Sophomore Cydney Campbell had nine blocks.

East Bladen is 1-1 and will host West Bladen on Monday, with JV action starting at 4:30 and the varsity to follow.

The Lady Eagles lost the junior varsity match 25-11, 26-24 and dropped to 0-2 on the season.