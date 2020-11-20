FAIRMONT — Junior Cate DeVane and senior A.J. Smith each captured first place for East Bladen in a cross country meet Friday at Fairmont.

DeVane won the girls race in 26 minutes, 3 seconds. Sydney Gardner was eighth in 36:19. They were the only runners for the Lady Eagles.

Fairmont was the only girls team with at least five runners; Whiteville had four. The Lady Golden Tornadoes’ Ahneillyah Gilchrist was second in 31:40, following by Destiny Melvin (31:41) and Paris Bethea (31:41). Whiteville’s Maria Rojas was fifth in 31:42, and Miller Brown sixth in 35:20.

Smith picked up his second win in as many races, clocking a time of 18:04. Whiteville’s Brandon Nguyen, his school’s only runner, was second in 19:30.

Fairmont ran six runners, led by Javian Manning (21:58) in third place. He was followed by Savonte McKeithan (24:48), Nathanael Jones (25:21), Edwardo Perez (25:35), Khalil Alford (25:38) and Elijah Macking (31:28).