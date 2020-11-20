RED SPRINGS — Keegan Haraldson ran to a first-place finish in a boys high school cross country tri-meet at Red Springs on Friday afternoon, and sophomore Lainey Autry led the girls team to a first-place finish.

Haraldson was clocked in 19 minutes, 41 seconds. The host Red Devils and St. Pauls also ran, with Red Springs’ Noah Chavis second in 20:27 and the Bulldogs’ Shaun Emanuel third in 21:00.

Taking first, third, fourth, sixth and seventh, Red Springs prevailed with 21 points. St. Pauls scored 40. West Bladen did not have enough runners for a team score.

The Knights’ other boys runner was Jacob Bryan, who finished 17th in 29:43.

In the girls race, the Lady Knights were the only team with five runners and were led by fourth-place finisher Lainey Autry in 27 minutes and took the sixth through ninth slots. Kaden Thurman was next for West Bladen in 29:13, followed by Tinyauh Rhoda in 30:43, Violet Allen in 30:48, and Azillyah McDonald in 31:58. Olivia Allen was 12th in 33:57.

St. Pauls Jakiya Thompson was first in 25:16, followed by Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez in 26:24 and Elora Oxendine in 26:39.

St. Pauls’ runners were first, fifth and 11th; Red Springs’ runners were second, third and 10th. The Lady Bulldogs began the race with five, but one had a medical emergency before the finish and another got lost on the course. Red Springs had one runner not finish, and based on scoring for their best three, took second with St. Pauls third.