RALEIGH — Only thing more inexplicable than No. 21 Liberty not beating N.C. State on Saturday night was the Wolfpack’s inability to register a blowout victory.

As fate would have it, the final was N.C. State 15, Liberty 14. The Flames were overrated. This wasn’t an upset.

What we confirmed is there are definitely more than 20 teams in the nation better than Hugh Freeze’s resurrection project at the Baptist university most of us know about through its TV ministry and the late Rev. Jerry Falwell. The Flames (8-1) were a feel-good story, having routed Syracuse and nipped Virginia Tech.

With No. 2 Notre Dame, they were the lone unbeatens against ACC foes. And only the Irish (14) had a longer winning streak in the nation than Liberty’s 10.

“You could tell they were cocky about themselves,” said the Pack’s Bam Knight, who scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6:53 left.

But dominating, Liberty is not. And no better opportunity could have been afforded the guests to roll to victory than a State squad that through three quarters had more penalties (12) than pass completions (11) and points (9).

State’s defense did what the offense couldn’t. It loaded the team on its shoulders and made plays — scoring a safety in the third quarter, intercepting Auburn transfer Malik Willis twice in the fourth, then averted mirroring its Miami disaster with Vi Jones’ blocked field goal with 78 seconds left.

“Defense was really, really good,” Doeren said of a unit that held Liberty 211 yards below its average. “The three takeaways, fourth down stop, blocked field goal to win it. They carried us. It was awesome to see. It was epic.”

Perhaps no moment more so than Jones.

“It was a desperation block,” the junior from Austin, Texas, said of his third blocked kick this year. “I’m the jumper, and I jumped as high as I could. I saw the ball coming, and it hit my elbow. I was like, ‘I blocked it! I blocked it!’”

State got to 6-3 finishing with barely more rushing (166) and passing (154) yards than penalties (123). The 15 points were one more than their 14 flags.

While it will go down as a win over a Top 25 opponent, it was hardly the Wolfpack’s finest hour.

“We had to overcome ourselves,” Doeren said.

State was facing a ranked opponent for the fifth time in nine outings — more than the last two seasons combined. That in itself seemed reason to dread doom. Doeren’s eight seasons had produced a 3-18 mark against such teams. Now they’re 2-3 since Sept. 26.

“We found a way to win,” Doeren said. “Tonight is about celebrating a win. Beating a Top 25 team.”

One laden with transfers. A dozen came from four-year places like Auburn, Penn State, Ole Miss, even N.C. State and East Carolina. Another dozen are from junior colleges.

Together, about half either start or are in the immediate rotation. That’s typical 21st century college football. Yes, the Flames have talent.

Freeze, for his part, has rebuilt his career from marital infidelities and a resignation at Ole Miss, the place where he had beaten Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide in back-to-back years. And the place slapped with NCAA penalties after he was gone.

Along with No. 15 Coastal Carolina, Liberty has stood out to the nation for the Carolinas and Virginias.

But this wasn’t the nation’s 21st-best team. And State, as inept offensively as it was shining defensively and on special teams, fully exposed them where the Orange and Hokies could not. State didn’t play its best, still won and should have blown them out.

“Everything that’s come at them, they’ve responded,” Doeren said of his team. “To sit here with six wins, two Top 25 wins, that says a lot about them.”

And a good bit about overrated Liberty.

