ELIZABETHTOWN — A modest two-game winning streak was brought to an end Tuesday evening.

East Bladen fell to Whiteville 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 in high school volleyball. The match was the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team.

The Lady Eagles of rookie head coach Jordan Raynor fell to 2-2 on the season. They play on Tuesday at South Columbus, then host Red Springs on Dec. 3.

Whiteville was the Three Rivers champion last year, and South Columbus was runner-up.