West Bladen drops second straight, tumbles at Fairmont

FAIRMONT — In four closely contested sets, West Bladen fell to host Fairmont in high school volleyball on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Knights of 10th-year head coach Gaye Davis tumbled 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 in the Three Rivers Conference opener for each team. West Bladen has lost two straight after opening the season 2-0.

Senior Sidnee Walters led the guests with 18 kills. Senior Ashlyn Cox only misfired on one of 27 serves. Senior Amelia Brisson was flawless on 14 serves and had 14 sets. Sophomore Emily Young had three blocks and three kills.

West Bladen returns to action on Tuesday at home against Red Springs. The Lady Knights follow that two nights later with a trip to East Columbus.