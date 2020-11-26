Wooten: Carolina is going to be a handful

CHAPEL HILL — Ol’ Roy will reign them in when they watch the film of Wednesday’s season-opening win.

But after No. 16 Carolina beat College of Charleston 79-60 in front of only their families, players’ reasoning suggests this is the best team in the country.

“As a backcourt, I think we’re lethal,” freshman Caleb Love said of fellow frosh R.J. Davis. “I don’t think anybody can guard us in transition.”

OK.

There’s no question Carolina is big and tough inside with 6-foot-10, 240-pound Garrison Brooks, 6-10 240-pounder Armando Bacot and 6-10 265-pound Day’Ron Sharpe.

“I think we’re one of the best frontcourts in the country,” Brooks said.

Before the horses get too far from the barn, know that the Colonial Athletic Association guests rallied from a 16-2 deficit to lead 43-42 early in the second half. And know, too, that unlike last year’s 14-19 frustration of a season, Carolina responded by buckling down defensively and scored the next 17 points.

Roy Williams, architect of the program’s last three national championships, said guarding the ball and talking on defense were problems.

“They were driving us to the basket and getting about anything,” he said.

So what’s the No. 1 thing to improve on?

“I’d say offense and defense both,” he quipped. “It’s just being truthful.”

History suggests we listen more to the coach than the players after one game. But make no mistake, the Tar Heels have quite the talent load in the freshman class.

St. Louis’ Love and White Plains, New York’s Davis are a solid combo in the backcourt. Both are point guards naturally, and both are going to play both guard positions. They combined for 28 on this night, becoming the second pair of freshmen to start in their debut in as many years, and the third in four years.

Sharpe, who grew up in Pitt County and once played for South Central High, scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds. Brooks led with 11 boards. Bacot had 12 points and eight rebounds.

And don’t forget Walker Kessler, the 7-footer from Georgia. He gave a lift in the decisive run, too.

“It was a flip of a coin who I would start with the big guys,” Williams said. “Day’Ron had a big preseason. I was going to start Armando the first half and Day’Ron in the second half.”

But with two fouls, Sharpe subbed instead.

“Day’Ron is a beast,” Bacot said. “I thought I was good on the boards last year, but he might shatter all the double-double records.”

Brooks, picked as the ACC’s best player by the media before the season, never looked that part in full. He blocked a couple of shots in addition to snatching so many rebounds, but struggled (3-for-10) to finish inside.

Still, he’s money as a veteran go-to inside. He’ll be reliable all season.

It’s a team with parts, trying to make the sum better than last year’s uncharacteristic failing that seemingly fell to Murphy’s Law at every turn. Even Clemson won in Chapel Hill.

“Day’Ron gave us a big spark off the bench, just being himself,” Brooks said. “Caleb played well. R.J. played well also. All of our freshmen had their moments. They’re only going to get better.”

And by their assessments, that’s scary. They can’t be guarded in transition; the frontcourt is as good as any.

Maybe.

The Cougars weren’t bad. But better competition is on the way.

Ol’ Roy will reign them in when they watch the film. Then he’ll turn them loose.

They’re definitely going to be a handful.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.