No. 25 Heels host No. 2 Irish; Pirates close season with SMU

In Chapel Hill on Friday, it’s No. 25 Carolina hosting No. 2 Notre Dame in a must-win for the Tar Heels to keep alive hopes to reach the ACC championship.

In Greenville on Saturday, its the regular season finale for East Carolina.

College football would normally be wrapping up everywhere but the coronavirus delayed the start of the season and, now, it’s ending. N.C. State is traveling to Suracuse on Saturday and Duke goes to Georgia Tech.

Carolina (6-2 overall and in the ACC) still has a home game with Western Carolina next week, and a trip to No. 10 Miami after that. The Irish (8-0, 7-0 ACC) are the prohibitive favorite to meet Clemson in a rematch for the league title in Charlotte.

Notre Dame has only lost twice in 20 meetings with Carolina. The teams were regular opponents shortly after World War II, and have met four times since 2006.

It was in Kenan Stadium in 1975 that a sophomore quarterback named Joe Montana came off the bench in the fourth quarter to rally Dan Devine’s Irish to a 21-14 victory, throwing a touchdown pass in the final minute. He came off the bench again the next week against Air Force down 20 in the fourth quarter and rallied his team to a 31-30 win.

In the NFL, he led 32 fourth-quarter comeback wins and quarterbacked four Super Bowls for the San Francisco 49ers — all wins and three times with him being named MVP in the games.

This year’s Irish are quarterbacked by Ian Book, who has thrown for 1,818 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interception. Carolina counters with sophomore Sam Howell, who has thrown for 2,631 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Tar Heels will hope to help Howell with the 1-2 running punch of Javonte Williams, the league rushing leader (108.5 yards per game), and Michael Carter, the ACC’s No. 4 rusher (100.9 per game). Williams has scored 18 touchdowns.

The Pirates were given an eight-game American Athletic Conference schedule. They ended a four-game skid by winning at Temple last week and are 2-5 in the league and 2-6 overall.

SMU was ranked for six weeks earlier this year, topping out at No. 16 prior to the games a week before Halloween.

ECU’s Tyler Snead sparked the victory with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. ECU’s running game with freshmen Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell continues to complement junior quarterback Holton Ahlers, a big left-hander who threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia.

