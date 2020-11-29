Wolfpack recovers from bad start, rallies past Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air, leading N.C. State from behind to defeat Syracuse 36-29 Saturday.

The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Orange (1-9, 1-8).

N.C. State had a rough first half, and N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren was not a happy camper. The carnage included four quarterback sacks, six tackles for loss, one safety, an interception and a 98-yard kickoff return. The Wolfpack was trailing 22-14 at the half against a one-win Syracuse team.

“I was far from calm. I was very upset, and I let them know it,” Doeren said. “I demanded that we play the way we’re supposed to play the game. Called on every position group to step up and give us what they’re supposed to.”

Message delivered. Message received.

Linebacker Payton Wilson sacked Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper for an 11-yard loss on third-and-seven from the Wolfpack 7-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

Syracuse still had a chance for the upset, but Culpepper spiked the ball on fourth down with one second left instead of going for a score.

“I thought in the second half, offensively, we really threw and caught the ball well, our offensive line picked up their stuff and adjusted to the different stunts and blitzes they were giving us in the first half when we weren’t blocking well,” Doeren added. “Defensively, we kept it in front, we stopped the run.

“I’m happy to win a game. Winning ugly is OK. It’s a lot better than losing I can tell you that, so we’ll take it.”

The Syracuse defense came out strong and the Orange held their first halftime advantage since the third game of the year, a win over Georgia Tech. The Orange clung to a 29-27 lead after three quarters.

Emezie’s score with 14:14 to go gave the Wolfpack the lead for good. N.C. State held Syracuse to three yards on 25 attempts on the ground and just 257 yards of total offense.

“You have to be able to be balanced. You can win games being one-dimensional, but it’s hard,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. “Obviously, you want to throw that ball and then you play the fourth-down snap. Nobody wants to spike it on fourth down. There’s people making mistakes, but one mistake didn’t win or lose the game. There was other mistakes and people need to realize that.”

Hockman was 23 of 31 for 313 yards and four touchdowns. His scoring tosses to Thomas covered 15, 31 and 9 yards. Zonovan Knight ran 7 yards for another Wolfpack score and Christopher Dunn added a 31-yard field goal.

Culpepper completed 23 of 45 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, a 60-yard pass play with Nykeim Johnson and a 13-yard scoring strike to Taj Harris, who had a career-best 13 receptions for 146 yards.

Just 13 seconds after Knight’s run to open the scoring, freshman Trebor Pena tied the game on a 98-yard kickoff return for the Orange. Syracuse took a 13-7 lead on field goals of 45 and 23 yards by Andre Szmyt.

The Wolfpack was eight of 13 on third down, many of them on plays of more than 10 yards.

N.C. State closes the regular season at home Saturday against Georgia Tech. Syracuse finishes Saturday against No. 2 Notre Dame.