Lady Eagles lose close third set, fall in four to South Columbus

TABOR CITY — East Bladen lost its second league volleyball match in as many outings Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles fell to host South Columbus 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 25-6. The loss dropped rookie head coach Jordan Raynor’s squad to 0-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 2-3 overall.

Seniors Katie Evans (11) and Kayleigh Raynor (10) were perfect from the service line, and sophomore Acee Campbell was 13-for-14. Campbell and senior Sara Gargala each had two blocks. Senior Cheylee Mathis had four blocks and three kills.

East Bladen is home to Red Springs on Thursday. South Columbus improved to 2-0 in the league and 4-1 overall.