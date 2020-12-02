West Bladen snaps brief skid, downs Red Springs five

BLADENBORO — More difficult than the first time, but West Bladen has earned a second win over Red Springs.

The Lady Knights prevailed in the high school volleyball match 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 24-26, 15-5 on Tuesday evening in the Castle. West Bladen snapped a modest two-game skid and won in the Three Rivers Conference for the the first time, climbing to 1-1. Tenth-year head coach Gaye Davis’ team is 3-2 overall.

West Bladen, which visits East Columbus on Thursday, swept Red Springs in a nonconference match last month.

Senior Shelby Pharr led West Bladen with 20 kills. Sophomore Whitney McLean added 11 and sophomore Lydia Villagomez had five.

Senior Amelia Brisson was perfect on 24 serves, McLean and senior Ashlyn Cox were each 23-for-24, and sophomore Emily Young (11) and Villagomez (9) were each perfect. Cox had 21 sets.

The Lady Red Devils exited 0-3 in the league and 0-5 overall.

West Bladen won the junior varsity match 25-17, 25-12.