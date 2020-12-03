Together, this trio is the East Bladen program – all of it

RED SPRINGS — A.J. Smith lost one season to injury, another to the pandemic. He’s motivated.

Cate DeVane loves to run. She discovered the cross country outlet through karate.

Sydney Gardner heard they needed teammates. She didn’t know it would be this much fun.

Together, they are the East Bladen program — all of it. When they ride home from the meet with their parents, smiling head coach Wilson Bolden drives an empty bus back to school.

“We don’t have a big family group feel,” DeVane says, “but, we can get to know each other and support each other.”

Bolden is smiling because … well, he always is no matter what he’s found doing at the high school. He’s also coaching three runners on two teams — it’s boys and girls, not co-ed — and two of them are favorites to be the best in the Three Rivers Conference.

Smith, the senior of the bunch and most accomplished in cross country and track, is undefeated in three races. DeVane, a sophomore, avenged her only second-place finish Wednesday with her second straight triumph.

And Gardner, a junior, is learning more and more each day while lowering her times. She’s running on a team for the first time, and loving it.

“A.J. helps a ton,” Gardner said. “He gives us really good drills, so we’re not doing the same distances every day.

“Cate is the one who got me into it. I’ve learned so much from Cate and A.J.”

High praise, in particular for a senior who has responded to multiple disappointments by making things better for others.

Smith strained a calf in practice after the third cross country meet last year. He never could get back to make a run in regionals. The Eagles’ spring track season was wiped out before the first meet by the coronavirus. This season was delayed, and then no teammates returned.

“It’s hard when you don’t have someone to push you,” Smith said.

Yet there he was Wednesday, beating an asphalt path down the last 100 yards past the front door to Ammons Gym trying to get under the 18-minute mark. His 18:07 was three seconds shy of his season-best, and against full teams from Red Springs and Fairmont it was more than two minutes ahead of his nearest challenger.

DeVane won the girls race in 25:24, defeating 10 others plus four of the boys. Second some 29 seconds back was the only competitor to defeat her this year, Red Springs’ Dayanara Tellez. Gardner was fifth in 35:03.

Red Springs’ boys beat Fairmont 19-52 in scoring by places for the five best. Fairmont fielded five girls, Red Springs just four.

Challenged in one part of the training aspect, Smith says he’s found a routine. DeVane and Gardner are benefitting by following along.

“Normally, I’ll split it into distances and interval training,” Smith said. “One day, it’s a long run of 6 to 10 miles. Then, the next day, 800s or 1Ks to work on sprints.”

DeVane is coming back from a leg fracture in the spring that sidelined her for more than two months. She’s modest on her accomplishments, and genuine when she says, “I try my best.” Hers is pretty good, probably destined to be the league’s best, too.

Smith has established himself as the Three Rivers’ best hope in the 2-A Mideast Regional in January. But the last year has helped him with perspective.

“I try to stay optimistic,” he says when acknowledging COVID-19 could shut down the season at any point. “I stay faithful in that God will give us a full season. It was scary thinking there would be no senior season. If God wills it, we’ll have a whole season.”

And if so, his immediate goal will remain realistic — no grand proclamations, like winning particular races.

“Breaking 18 minutes,” he said. “Maybe the lows 17s will be an overall goal.”

He’ll train, set the example and provide assistance for the rest of the program. The fact it’s only two doesn’t matter. It’s in his heart to help.

“You wouldn’t expect us to work so well together,” Gardner said. “We’re all from such different backgrounds.”

And yet, here they are — the senior coming back from injury, the karate student who found another niche, and a rookie trying something new. Happy to have a season. Making the most of it.

They are, after all, all of the East Bladen program.

