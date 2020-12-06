CHAPEL HILL — Michael Carter rushed for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw for two as 17th-ranked North Carolina rolled past Western Carolina 49-9 in its home finale Saturday.

North Carolina (7-3) built a 42-3 halftime lead against the Football Championship Subdivision opponent. The Tar Heels travel to No. 9 Miami next.

“We did exactly what we needed to do in this game,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “I was not surprised today that they played well.”

Nine different players caught passes from Howell, who was 20 of 23 for 287 yards before sitting out the second half. Those connections included a 22-yard hook-up to Antoine Green, who made his first catch of the season on the first-quarter play, and a 26-yard strike to Dazz Newsome with 49 seconds left in the half.

The Tar Heels picked up 16 first downs after just 26 snaps on offense. They topped the 40-point mark for the sixth time this year.

Carter ran for first-quarter touchdowns of 17 and 22 yards and then a second-quarter score from 5 yards out. Javonte Williams (3 yards) and D.J. Jones (2 yards) also had touchdown runs.

It was the last home game in Carter’s college career. It came on an unusual Senior Day amid the pandemic.

“The experience, in general, was almost overwhelming,” he said.

Brown said it was the first time in his 32-year career as a head coach that he didn’t put the first-team offense on the field for at least one second-half series. Part of that came because of good work in a hurry-up offense for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

“I thought we were far enough ahead,” he said. “We tried to get everybody on the field to make sure this was a special day.”

Western Carolina (0-3) completed an abbreviated fall slate with its third lopsided loss.

“Obviously, we played a great opponent,” Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said. “They’re as an explosive offense as there is in the country. We couldn’t match up with those receivers. Most of the ACC can’t either.”

Paxton Robertson’s 40-yard field goal gave the Catamounts their first first-quarter points of the season, closing the gap to 7-3 at the time. A fake field goal failed in the third quarter. Linebacker Nigel Manns scored on a 42-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Carolina has 4-0 against in-state foes this year, having also beaten Big Four rivals N.C. State, Duke and Wake Forest.

Carter and Williams both went over the 900-yard mark for rushing this season.

Carter, who had a game-high 73 yards on eight carries, moved to 937 yards on the ground. Williams had just 8 yards on three carries, pushing him to 904 rushing yards this season.

The duo’s production Saturday all came in the first half.

Williams has a national-high 19 touchdowns, with 16 on the ground.