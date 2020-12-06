Wooten: Wolfpack stuffs Georgia Tech, can pack its bags for bowling in Florida

RALEIGH — N.C. State staked a claim for the Top 25 and a bowling trip to Florida on Saturday night.

In beating Georgia Tech 23-13, the Wolfpack never trailed and looked much more formidable than last week’s rally past one-win Syracuse. State will be happy wherever it goes, given most everyone is just grateful for a season during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Orlando and Jacksonville are prominent in the possibilities. And a long way from last year’s 4-8 campaign with one ACC win that led head coach Dave Doeren to fire part of his staff and seek a new environment for the program.

“To see where we came from, we had one win last season and now we have seven,” Doeren said. “That’s a heck of an improvement.”

It is a team that has trailed after halftime five times and still won. The defense has gone from surrendering 45 each against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech to making key plays at the most critical times. Doeren said they “played out of their minds” against the Yellow Jackets (3-6, 3-5 ACC).

“Everybody makes plays for us,” receiver Emeka Emezie said. “It’s not just one guy. This team is such a special team. We come together, and we’re so close.”

So where does the Wolfpack go? Or better question amid 10 bowls already canceled, where can they go?

First things first. State finished 8-3 in the regular season, and 7-3 in the ACC. That’s going to be good for no worse than a share of fourth place of 15 teams as the season plays out on two more weekends.

Gone from the ACC’s bowl structure is the tier system and pecking order. Well, almost the pecking order. Simplified, the College Football Playoff gets its four teams, and the New Year’s Six lines up its teams.

From there, the bowls work with the ACC to establish the lineup. Where everybody finished doesn’t matter, even in seasons when not all teams are eligible. This year, even winless teams are eligible.

So the Pack isn’t headed to the four-team playoff, but No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson both might be. One certainly will be there. Since the Orange Bowl isn’t a semifinal game, the ACC’s best available after the champion goes there.

Or this year, if the Irish and Tigers are each in the playoff, there’s reason to argue next weekend’s Carolina at No. 9 Miami game could be for the spot. Carolina is No. 17 in the CFP rankings, and was just outside the AP Top 25 this week; Miami is No. 10 in the CFP rankings and could conceivably remain ahead of Carolina even with a loss.

After that, the ACC’s tie-ins are with the Holiday, Gator, Sun, Cheez-It (formerly Camping World), Duke’s Mayo (formerly Belk), Military, Pinstripe and Fenway.

Also, one of three bowls gets an ACC team annually: Birmingham, First Responder or Gasparilla. And if the ACC’s opponent in the Orange is from the Big Ten, the ACC sends a team to the Outback.

Already canceled: Holiday, Sun, Pinstripe and Fenway, plus six others not involving the ACC.

So from 10 tie-ins, not counting the Outback, six remain — plus the playoffs — and there’s a clear first cut of teams from the league: Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami, Carolina and N.C. State. The Wolfpack lost to both Miami and Carolina head-to-head, but it also owns wins at then-No. 24 unbeaten Pitt and at home over also previously unbeaten then-No. 21 Liberty.

The loss at Virginia Tech in Week 2 was bad, especially with the Hokies missing about two dozen players or coaches.

And the 48-21 setback at Carolina wasn’t close either. In losing at home to then-No. 11 Miami, the Wolfpack crumbled in the fourth quarter blowing a 10-point lead.

Forget the Orange, especially with head-to-head losses to Carolina and Miami. The Hurricanes can beat the Tar Heels and be the easy best choice behind Notre Dame and Clemson. Mack Brown’s team has to win next Saturday to have a chance, and though it would be tied with State in the standings, Carolina would flaunt a decisive victory from their Oct. 24 matchup.

Still, that leaves a Florida trip as worst-case scenario — either to the Gator in Jacksonville or Cheez-It in Orlando. And depending on the Orange’s selection against the ACC team, maybe Tampa and the Outback.

If none of those materialize, the Pack would be a lock for Charlotte and the Duke’s Mayo.

“We started off very bland,” said defender Alim McNeill, who declared for the NFL Draft prior to the game. “The way we’ve grown is incredible. There are things we’re doing that are incredible, that we wouldn’t have dreamed of doing at the beginning of the season.”

It’s a long way from 4-8, and from 40-plus a game to start the year.

“We’ve got one more game together, which is amazing,” Emezie said.

Yes it is.

