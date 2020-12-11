East Bladen falls to Fairmont; home finale is Thursday

FAIRMONT — East Bladen’s two-game winning streak came to an end Thursday.

The Lady Eagles were swept at Fairmont 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 in high school volleyball. The loss dropped the Lady Eagles to 2-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-4 overall.

The match was an opportunity to move ahead of the Lady Golden Tornadoes in the league standings. Fairmont exited 4-2 in the league and 4-3 overall.

Senior Cheylee Mathis had seven kills for the guests. Senior Katie Evans was perfect on 13 serves.

East Bladen won the junior varsity match 26-28, 25-14, 15-11.

The Lady Eagles will be home with St. Pauls on Thursday and travel to East Columbus on Friday to finish play before Christmas. After the New Year’s holiday, only a trip Jan. 7 to rival West Bladen remains on the regular season schedule.