West Bladen defeated by league leader Whiteville in four

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen tumbled in a matchup with the Three Rivers Conference leader on Thursday evening.

The visiting Lady Knights were defeated 25-12, 10-25, 25-15, 25-9. Head coach Gaye Davis’ team fell to 2-2 in the league and 4-3 overall while Whiteville remained undefeated at 4-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall.

Seniors Shelby Pharr and Amelia Brisson each had five kills. Senior Ashlyn Cox had 10 sets and was 8-for-10 on the service line. Sophomore Whitney McLean was 7-for-8 on serves and sophomore Emily Young 5-for-5.

West Bladen will be West Columbus on Thursday and hosts St. Pauls on Friday to wrap up action before Christmas. The Lady Knights will have two matches remaining after the holiday break.