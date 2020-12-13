Duke ends with loss to Seminoles, fewest wins since before Cutcliffe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the first time, a Duke team coached by David Cutcliffe has ended a season with just two wins.

The Blue Devils charged back from four touchdowns behind before falling 56-35 to Florida State on Saturday night. Duke allowed 56, 56, 48 and 56 points in its last four games — all losses — and finished the season 2-9, its worst mark since 1-11 in 2007 during former head coach Ted Roof’s last season.

“A pretty somber locker room,” Cutcliffe said after completing his 13th season leading the program. “As you might imagine, 11 games now, a season coming to completion. Very thankful to our seniors … It’s been pretty phenomenal that they have not bailed out. At the toughest of times, they stayed the course.”

The Blue Devils were again undone by their mistakes, tossing three interceptions and giving up a fumble. Duke has given up 20 fumbles and 19 interceptions, with the 39 turnovers leading the FBS.

The Blue Devils were 1-9 in the ACC, scoring their only victory 38-24 at Syracuse on Oct. 10. Duke opened the season with a four-game skid, won two of three, then lost its last four.

The longest break without games in the coronavirus-impacted season was between a Nov. 7 loss to Carolina and a Nov. 28 loss to Georgia Tech. Duke never had COVID-19 issues that forced a change in scheduling.

Florida State was shorthanded due to injuries, opt outs and transfers. But the Seminoles made the most of their depleted roster and pulled away in the second half. Florida State listed 50 scholarship players as having participated in the game, and started seven true or redshirt freshmen.

Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid. The Seminoles had not played in 28 days; the contest was among many rescheduled by the ACC.

Trailing 28-0, Duke clawed back into the game and trailed just 28-21 after touchdown runs by Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson. Durant ran for 127 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown.

The Seminoles (3-6, 2-6 ACC) pulled away with Travis scoring on a 27-yard run and Corbin going in from 3 yards out.

“It’s been a long time since we had an opportunity to compete in a game,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s been a lot of adversity. It’s been an extremely challenging last month. Playing a lot of young players. Seeing those guys continue to work and invest in their improvement, it was a great sight to see tonight.”

The Blue Devils ran 51 times for 245 yards but tossed three interceptions and managed just 148 yards passing.

Florida State, scheduled to visit Wake Forest to close the regular season on Saturday, ran for 324 yards and six touchdowns on 43 carries, the first time the Seminoles surpassed the 300-yard rushing mark since a Dec. 2017 win over Louisiana-Monroe.