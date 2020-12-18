ELIZABETHTOWN — High school athletes, and perhaps some parents and supporters, plan to protest at East Bladen High School on Friday at 1 p.m.

The demonstration is in response to the Bladen County Board of Education on Monday deciding its high schools would not play basketball with face coverings, a coronavirus protocol instituted by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Black shirts emblazoned #LETTHEMPLAY were distributed and worn at Thursday’s volleyball match with St. Pauls.

East Bladen plays in the Three Rivers Conference, a collection of seven 2-A schools and two 1-A schools in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties. East Bladen and West Bladen are the only opt-outs.

Official basketball practices began Dec. 7, and games had been scheduled to begin Jan. 5 for each school. Both schools continue to offer less vigorous workouts for their basketball teams.

