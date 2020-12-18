ELIZABETHTOWN — Tied at 23 in the first set, at 25 in the fourth.

East Bladen flirted with a huge upset of the league co-leader Thursday on Senior Night in the Eagle’s Nest before falling to St. Pauls in high school volleyball. The Lady Eagles’ 25-23, 25-15, 17-25, 27-25 setback was a disappointment in final score, but certainly not in context of program growth and some measure of satisfaction for soon-to-be graduates Cheylee Mathis, Katie Evans, Kayleigh Raynor and Sara Gargala.

“We definitely played the best we’ve ever played,” Evans said. “We did a better job at everything we needed to improve on.”

The Lady Eagles were trying to get an evening sweep following the junior varsity’s 26-24, 16-25, 18-16 win to move to 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the league.

East Bladen (4-5, 2-4 Three Rivers Conference), the guest of East Columbus on Friday night, was a point away from taking the fourth set when the Lady Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0 Three Rivers) rallied for five of the last six. The hosts had led the first set 11-6, then rallied to tie late thrice on kills by Mathis and on a block by Gargala.

After coming back to lead 9-8 in the third set, East Bladen poured it on for leads of 16-10 and 20-12.

“We fought hard, regardless of everything that happened,” Mathis said. “When we came back in that set, I said we’re going to go five. Even though we didn’t, we fought to every last pass.”

Evident of the program’s change was bouncing back from a humbling second set. Nipped in the first set, East Bladen promptly fell behind 11-3 in the second.

“We battled,” Gargala said. “We had our ups and downs. We got into a funk and we got out of it.

“We learned how to forget about it. The third set, the energy changed. We had positive thoughts.”

The veterans described an infectious characteristic brought to the program by first-year head coach Jordan Raynor.

“It’s definitely hard coming into each year with a new coach,” Evans said. “But this year, our coach understands us, let’s the seniors lead in practice. This has been the best year.”

Added Raynor, “She notices chemistry on the court. She’s not afraid to change it up. She’s a good coach.”

Mathis said the mindset is stronger. There is savvy, and confidence, that wasn’t there before. And it begins before the gym doors open.

“When my feet hit the floor this morning, I was ready,” Raynor said. “I never wanted to win something so bad in my life.”

And for the most part, despite the difference in their Three Rivers standing, the opportunity was a 50-50 shot.

“I don’t think there’s much of a difference,” Mathis said of the teams. “We both fought hard.”

“We were right there,” Raynor said.

They brought with them a strong camaraderie, and a passion for success.

“It’s definitely a loving and big-hearted team,” Gargala said. “I’d do anything for this team. It’s a new energy and I love it.”

