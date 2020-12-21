West Bladen pushes St. Pauls, falls to league co-leader

BLADENBORO — West Bladen pushed the league co-leader before falling short in four sets on Friday night.

The Lady Knights were clipped 25-23, 25-15, 17-25, 27-25 by St. Pauls, the Lady Bulldogs’ second victory in the county in as many nights.

West Bladen exited 3-3 in the Three Rivers Conference and 5-4 overall. St. Pauls won its fifth straight, remaining unbeaten in the league at 6-0, and stands 8-2 overall.

The conference gets two automatic berths to the 2-A playoffs and could have a team in contention for the one wild card berth. West Bladen was eliminated with the setback.

Still left to play are home matches with South Columbus on Jan. 4 and rival East Bladen on Jan. 7.