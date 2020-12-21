LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen made the short trip south and came back with a high school volleyball victory Friday night.

The Lady Eagles defeated host East Columbus 25-13, 25-13, 22-25, 25-10 in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

The win lifted rookie head coach Jordan Raynor’s club to 3-4 in the league and 5-5 overall. East Bladen has one match remaining on Jan. 7 at rival West Bladen.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak. Already secured is the first season since 2015 that the program hasn’t had a three-game or longer skid; a win in its finale would be the first winning record since going 12-9 that year.

The Lady Gators were left 0-5 in the Three Rivers and 1-8 overall.