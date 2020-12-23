Titans’ Murchison gives back to Elizabethtown community

ELIZABETHTOWN — He’s in Nashville, and he’s an NFL rookie bearing down on appearing in the NFL playoffs.

But Larrell Murchison, the son of Glenda and Milton Murchison, is not forgetting where his heart beats strongest.

Murchison, a product of East Bladen High School, Louisburg College and N.C. State University, is helping provide winter coats to children of single-parent households in Elizabethtown, a release from EnterSports Management says. He’s also surprising seniors at Whites Creek Missionary Baptist Church with holiday gift bags.

The events took place on Tuesday afternoon.

“Growing up in the small tight-knit community of Elizabethtown, I understand the importance of acknowledging those who helped mold me into the man I am today,” Murchison said in the release.

Murchison, who shopped at Leinwands on Broad Street growing up, has partnered with Ricky Leinwand and his family in carrying out the mission. He extended a special thank you to them.

Murchison is the first football player from Elizabethtown to be drafted in the NFL. He was chosen in the fifth round with the 174th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman signed a standard four-year rookie contract that pays him just under $3.6 million.

When he was drafted, he had a message for Bladen County youngsters during an exclusive interview with the Bladen Journal.

“Just keep going,” he said. “Don’t let nobody tell you what you can’t do. Just because someone is not looking at you doesn’t mean you can’t keep going and somebody will. Where you’re at doesn’t have to be where you end up.”

With the Titans, he’s had four tackles, including one solo. Tennessee is 10-4 and tied for the AFC South lead with the Indianapolis Colts — a team quarterbacked by fellow N.C. State grad Philip Rivers, who was the No. 1 overall pick when Murchison was finishing the first grade.

At East Bladen, head coach Robby Priest elevated Murchison and several classmates to varsity as sophomores. Included was his twin brother Farrell, who went on to play at Louisburg and Winston-Salem State. Murchison ran for five touchdowns and 545 yards, but by design helped clear the way for Farrell’s school records of 73 TDs and 5,749 yards.

On defense, Larrell had 83 tackles. The Eagles were 25-12 the duo’s three varsity seasons, reaching the playoffs’ third round once and the second round twice.

At Louisburg, Murchison had 18 tackles for six for losses in 2015. In 2016, he had 41 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks as head coach Trevor Highfield’s team went 9-0. He was accorded honorable mention All-America.

He redshirted his first year at N.C. State while all four defensive linemen played their way into the NFL Draft. In 2018 he earned the team’s Cary Brewbaker Award for Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as the Alpha Wolf Rising Award, which is given to the Most Improved Player. He graduated with a degree in sports management prior to the 2019 campaign that included 3.5 sacks in one game at Florida State, seven for the season, and 12 tackles for loss. He earned second team All-ACC.

His career with the Wolfpack included 25 starts in as many opportunities, 85 tackles, 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a most memorable interception against Florida State, three passes broken up and three fumble recoveries.

