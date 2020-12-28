School board’s double dribble in rearview mirror; season opens in a week

OPENING WEEK Jan. 5 Whiteville at East Bladen West Bladen at St. Pauls Jan. 6 East Bladen at West Columbus Jan. 8 East Columbus at West Bladen

BLADENBORO — Possible coronavirus impacts pending, one week from Tuesday night the high school basketball season opens in Bladen County.

The on, off and now back on season already has a bumpy school board decision in its rearview mirror. And an athletics director doing a 180.

What’s in the future is anybody’s guess.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association confirmed at its Dec. 3 board meeting players, coaches and officials will have to wear face coverings while games are played this year. Bladen’s Board of Education, at the urging of county athletics directors and the superintendent, on Dec. 14 voted against doing so.

One week later, in a called special meeting with no discussion on the matter, the board reversed that decision. So, for now, the season is a go.

“I am happy for the return of basketball,” East Bladen’s Patty Evers said. “After talking with several coaches around the state and Que Tucker with the NCHSAA, I feel as though it was something we needed to do for our athletes and parents.”

Evers is the school’s athletics director in addition to being the only girls coach since the school opened on N.C. 87 in fall 2001. She’s been mostly silent thus far, referring questions to the district office, but finally gave comments as it relates to COVID-19 and the season just prior to Christmas.

Travis Pait is the athletics director and boys basketball coach at West Bladen. He was adamantly against playing with face coverings, saying on Dec. 3 he had talked with 20 other coaches and 17 felt as he did. He referenced talking to doctors, other coaches talking to doctors, and all advising against strenuous activity while wearing a mask or face covering.

But Pait, like the county Board of Education, has publicly pivoted.

“I was going to be happy with whatever decision the board made,” Pait said. “Our plan the whole time was to hold off on tryouts until we could determine eligibility.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a mask that gets moist from sweat should be replaced and cleaned during high intensity activities. The NCHSAA’s language on face coverings doesn’t address that. The association operates with a 21-member medical advisory group, one that includes eight doctors and a dozen certified athletics trainers.

Those at the prep level are watching major colleges struggle to get in games, even though many programs test for the coronavirus daily and are at varying levels of insulation from being exposed to others — even family. The Duke women’s team went so far as to opt out of the season. Elsewhere, games are being canceled frequently.

High school testing and insulation from others is nowhere close in comparison to colleges.

When the first official practices began at the two county high schools on Dec. 7, face coverings were mandatory. Pait and West Bladen’s girls coach Brian McCleney said players struggled.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Pait and Evers met with Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. The next morning, a Raleigh television station’s report sourced a school spokeswoman saying the decision had been made not to play – one Pait confirmed. That afternoon, the district sent out a release with that message and also noting an authority issue would be brought before the Board of Education.

Turns out, school officials learned they stepped out of bounds.

The Dec. 10 release read, in part, “Based on the current COVID protocols and scientific evidence, the AD’s and Superintendent collectively agreed that the high schools should not participate in basketball.”

And, “The superintendent will bring before the Board at its December 14 regular meeting, that during the COVID restrictions and protocols of the 2020-2021 school year, the superintendent and athletic directors have the administrative authority to make a determination about athletic participation in high school sports.”

Taylor found the flaw as he began making phone calls to board members, getting a straw vote of sorts for what would happen at the meeting. He called the board’s attorney, Gary Grady, to be sure he could consult with the board outside of the public meeting. But Grady also later called him back, Taylor said, saying the board had not granted he and the athletics directors the ability to make the decision they did that Wednesday.

The point seemed moot after the meeting Dec. 14 when the matter came before the board. Eight members attended, and Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards and Alan West were the lone voices in support of playing – the 5-3 vote confirming the choice of Taylor, Pait and Evers.

A motion to give the superintendent authority to make such a decision, however, did not pass in a 4-4 vote. Gary Rhoda, Cory Singletary, Glenn McKoy and Chairman Roger Carroll were in favor.

When the board met Dec. 21, there was no discussion, just an immediate vote on whether to play. Clark, Edwards and West were joined in the affirmative this time by McKoy and Vinston Rozier.

Rozier missed the Dec. 14 meeting, and Rhoda the Dec. 21 meeting.

In between those meetings was a protest at East Bladen on Dec. 18, where students and parents gathered wearing shirts reading #LETTHEMPLAY. The shirts were worn at the school’s volleyball game the night before, and the school board announced its intent for a meeting just under three hours before the demonstration.

Even with the decisions made, getting in a season will be a challenge. Virus numbers have climbed since the fall, far beyond the levels that had NCHSAA officials like Tucker — its commissioner — and the medical committee concerned for students to even touch the same equipment during summer workouts.

Safety isn’t the only issue. Participation numbers are down.

“We have been having about 10 kids working out total,” Pait said of West Bladen’s boys program.

He’ll have true tryouts Monday.

Evers said there’s only 11 out for the Lady Eagles’ program.

“We hardly had a JV team last year so I didn’t expect it would make this year with a lot of students being virtual and not having rides to get to practice,” she said. “I do not expect that number to increase.”

It is unclear how the school’s boys program stands. Efforts to reach East Bladen boys coach Aking Elting for this story were unsuccessful.

McCleney said his numbers — about 10 — are not conducive to having a JV girls team either.

“I respect the board’s decision,” he said. “We will do everything possible to provide a safe way for our student-athletes to play.”

