Normally, by 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there’s a bowl game already on our televisions.

Or the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Not this year — for either.

Here’s a look at the remaining bowl schedule:

Today

• Peach Bowl: Cincinnati (9-0) vs. Georgia (7-2), Noon (ESPN)

• Citrus Bowl: Northwestern (6-2) vs. Auburn (6-4), 1 p.m. (ABC)

• College Football Playoff Semifinal at Arlington: Alabama (11-0) vs. Notre Dame (10-1), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

• Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Clemson (10-1) vs. Ohio St. (6-0), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 2

• Gator Bowl: N.C. State (8-3) vs. Kentucky (4-6), Noon (ESPN)

• Outback Bowl: Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

• Fiesta Bowl: Iowa (6-2) vs. Oregon (4-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

• Orange Bowl: Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 11

• College Football Championship at Miami: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)