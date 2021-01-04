• Head coach: Patty Evers (25th year overall, 531-128; 73-42 in five years at Tar Heel, 458-86 in 19 years at East Bladen.)

• Last year: Second in Three Rivers Conference, 22-5 overall.

• Top returners: Junior Maya McDonald, junior Alexus Mitchell and senior Katie Evans. “All three started last year,” Evers said.

• Evers: “We’ll do well if the younger girls improve their fundamentals and learn our defensive schemes.”

• League: Evers said St. Pauls and Whiteville are the top teams.

• Dates: Season opens Tuesday at home with Whiteville. East Bladen-West Bladen dates are Jan. 19 and Feb. 19. The Lady Eagles’ nonconference games are against Whiteville, West Columbus, South Columbus, East Columbus and West Bladen before playing their Three Rivers schedule against all eight teams.